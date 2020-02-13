Reece Higgins, right, and Casey Watkins of Billings West carry a mat across the arena floor as Billings wrestlers and coaches help set up First Interstate Arena for the state wrestling tournament Thursday.
Wrestlers and coaches from Billings teams joined MetraPark staff Thursday morning to prepare First Interstate Arena for the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament, which begins with a parade of athletes Friday at 9:50 a.m.
The event concludes with the championship matches at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, go to the Montana High School Association website.
Sign up for our high school sports newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest Montana prep sports news delivered to your email inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.