Reece Higgins, right, and Casey Watkins of Billings West carry a mat across the arena floor as Billings wrestlers and coaches help set up First Interstate Arena for the state wrestling tournament Thursday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Wrestlers and coaches from Billings teams joined MetraPark staff Thursday morning to prepare First Interstate Arena for the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament, which begins with a parade of athletes Friday at 9:50 a.m.

Billings wrestlers and coaches and other staff help set up First Interstate Arena for the state wrestling tournament Thursday, February 13, 2020.

The event concludes with the championship matches at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Jack Lentz of Billings Senior folds a mat as Billings wrestlers and coaches help set up First Interstate Arena for the state wrestling tournament Thursday, February 13, 2020.

For more information, go to the Montana High School Association website.

