BILLINGS — As always, the Eastern AA wrestling seeding tournament figures to be hotly contested Friday and Saturday at the Bozeman High School gym.
Second-ranked Billings Senior and third-ranked Billings West are among the eight teams that will be battling it out at the divisional seeding tournament.
Another highlight meet for area mat fans is the Eastern A at Laurel High School on Saturday.
In the 10-team Eastern A, top-ranked and four-time defending state champion Sidney, No. 2 Laurel, No. 4 Havre, No. 7 Miles City, No. 8 Lewistown, and No. 9 Livingston-Big Timber were all ranked in the most recent poll on Jan. 11.
The 25-team Eastern B-C is set for Friday and Saturday at the Colstrip High School gym.
Top-ranked Huntley Project will be competing in Colstrip, as well as two-time defending Class B champion and fourth-ranked Glasgow, No. 5 Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, and No. 10 Colstrip.
Circle, top-ranked in Class C, will also be competing at Colstrip. Circle is the four-time reigning Class C state titlist. Fort Benton, No. 2 in the Class C coaches pPoll, and No. 5 Chinook will also be battling it out.
There won’t be any divisionals for girls wrestling, which is in the second year of implementation as a pilot program. Instead the girls will be seeded directly into the state tournament, which will begin the afternoon of Feb. 10 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The girls will also wrestle on Feb. 11-12 at Metra.
The boys state tourneys begin on Feb. 11 at Metra at 10:20 a.m. and will conclude on Feb. 12.
Eastern AA
Belgrade and Great Falls are tied for sixth in the AA poll. Also slated to wrestle at Bozeman High are Billings Skyview, Bozeman, Great Falls CMR, and Bozeman Gallatin.
The tourney starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and actions is scheduled to go through the quarterfinals. Wrestling will resume at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for students daily and a tourney pass is $20 for adults and $12 for students.
The top eight wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state tourney.
The Broncs will be sending 25 wrestlers to divisionals.
“Our goal is to do what we can with the matches we have in front of us,” said Broncs coach Josh Beeman. “Hopefully we set ourselves up well for next week.”
The Bears will enter 26 wrestlers in this weekend’s tourney.
“We are really excited to compete,” West coach Jeremy Hernandez said. “The Eastern side is always the toughest side. We are excited to see how many kids we can punch through to state.”
While individual awards are presented, traditionally Class AA has not awarded team scores at divisionals. That is something both Beeman and Hernandez would like to see changed.
“I really wish they would do team scores, just like Class A and B-C,” said Hernandez. “I think it’s good for the sport and kids. It’s nice to have those accolades for those kids. There are team goals, to win divisionals.”
“Kids have to have that target they are shooting for (team points). Our goal is to score the most points we can as a team,” said Beeman. “I like it when they add team points and the kids can see pins matter, and majors matter, and the more quality matches you have the more points a team gets.”
Eastern A
Laurel will be hosting Miles City, Glendive, Lewistown, Havre, Sidney, Billings Central, Hardin, Lockwood, and Livingston-Big Timber.
The divisional starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and wrestling will be continuous through the finals, which should start sometime between 3 and 3:30 p.m. An opening ceremony is scheduled for approximately 8:55 a.m.
Ticket prices are $14 for adults and $12 for students/seniors.
The top eight wrestlers per weight class will advance to state.
Laurel coach Ted Hill said the team and community is ready for some wrestling.
“We haven’t hosted it for quite some time. We are really excited for it,” Hill said. “We love to have other teams come to our place.”
Hill said in recent days he’s had “several people say ‘We’ll see you on Saturday,’ which is kind of fun.”
Sidney’s Aden Graves, who was top-ranked at 160 in the last Class A poll, is shooting to become a four-time state titlist.
The host Locomotives hope to be in the fight for a team trophy. Some of the better Laurel wrestlers this year are: 103, Elijah Nose, 39-3; 132, Ashton Ulschak, 37-4; 138, Kade Wersland, 23-14; 152, Owen Younger, 35-13; 170, Camden Johnson, 34-10 and 182, Cole Younger, 22-10.
“For our division, we have a pretty good chance at a team trophy,” said Hill.
“We have a real competitive dual team. We weren’t able to fill at 113. We are real competitive and a better tournament team than dual team. Coming down the stretch, our team is more suited for tournaments. That will be a positive at divisionals.”
Eastern B-C
On Friday, the Eastern B-C starts at 2:30 p.m. in Colstrip and wrestling will continue through the championship quarterfinals and consolation round three.
On Saturday, wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m. Wrestling will be continuous through the championship matches, which will be under the spotlight on one mat.
The teams entered include: Baker, Big Sandy, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Chinook, Circle, Colstrip, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, Custer-Hysham, Forsyth, Fort Benton, Glasgow, Great Falls Central, Harlem, Hays-Lodepole, Huntley Project, Lame Deer, Malta, Poplar, Broadus, Red Lodge, Rocky Boy, Roundup, Shepherd, White Sulphur Spring and Wolf Point.
An all-session pass is $17 for an adults and $12 for students. For a Friday or Saturday session, tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
The top eight wrestlers per weight class advance to state.
Project has won the divisional the past two seasons and appears to be the favorite again this year, not just for divisionals but for state, said Colstrip coach Dan Valdez.
“I believe they (Project) are pretty-heavily favored. They have a lot of state placers returning. I think it’s theirs to lose.”
Valdez also said last year’s State B and C champions will be trying to set themselves up for another good showing at Metra.
“Glasgow has good returning numbers, so divisional-wise they’ll be up there, too. Circle is in our division and has a lot of tough returning kids, too. They look good for a C title.”
Valdez said his Colts are able to contend for a divisional trophy. Colstrip is a traditional wrestling power that last won a state title in 2019, to conclude a back-to-back and three-time champion in four-year stretch. Colstrip also was the State B champion in 2014 and won the State A banner in 1994.
“Divisionals will be wide-open for third place,” he said. “There’s a lot of teams and it depends on who shows up.
“Our goal, the guys talked about it and our No. 1 goal is to get a team trophy at divisionals. We’d like to be in the top five or six at state. With sickness and injuries, we haven’t had our full team yet and we are hoping this weekend we do.”
Valdez said many teams have been in the same boat as Colstrip this year when it comes to battling sickness and injuries.
“Every team is like that, the sickness with the flu and COVID-19. There’s a lot if it this year,” he said. “Everywhere we go, it’s like where is this kid? Oh, he’s sick this week. It’s been more than we’ve usually seen.”
For the Colts, Zach Valdez (31-5) is top-ranked in B-C at 160. The senior is a three-time state placer and was a state champion at 145 pounds last year. Zach Valdez is the son of Dan Valdez.
“He’s had a great season so far,” coach Valdez said of his son. “He just has to finish strong and not take anything for granted and do the work.”
