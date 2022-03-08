MINOT, N.D. — Poplar's Jazmin Gorder, who last month won her second consecutive state girls high school wrestling title at 113 pounds, has signed with the new Minot State women's program, the school announced Sunday on Facebook.
Gorder pinned Lily Grismer of Cascade in five minutes, 55 seconds to complete her senior season with a championship. She went undefeated against girls at 113 pounds for the year.
"Let’s welcome Jazmin, another great addition to our program!" MSU women's wrestling posted on its Facebook page.
Minot State is an NCAA Division II school that will be competing in women's wrestling for the first time this fall. Gorder is the program's seventh signee, and first from Montana.
Gorder also finished second in the Class B state track and field meet at 800 meters as a junior.
