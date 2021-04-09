BILLINGS — Hunter Azure's fourth career Ultimate Fight Championship bout will take place Saturday morning, and he is an underdog.
Azure is set to fight Jack Shore in the preliminaries of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Shore, a Wales native, is a -167 favorite, while the odds for Azure are +135. Azure is 9-1 in his mixed martial arts career and 2-1 in the UFC, while Shore is 13-0 and 2-0, respectively.
The prelims of Saturday's card are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Mountain time. They can be viewed on ESPN and ESPN+.
Azure won his last fight, on Sept. 5 in Las Vegas, by unanimous decision over Cole Smith. Azure also won by unanimous decision in his UFC debut, and Brian Kelleher knocked him out on May 13.
Azure was a four-time Class B-C state wrestling individual champion at Poplar, and he continued his wrestling career at Montana State-Northern.
