JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Poplar native Hunter Azure suffered the first loss of his young Ultimate Fighting Championship career Wednesday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Brian Kelleher knocked Azure out at the 3:40 mark in the second round of their featherweight bout. Azure and Kelleher were competing in the preliminary round of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira.
BOOM GOES KELLEHER! 🤯@BrianBoom135 lands on the button at #UFCJAX!— UFC (@ufc) May 13, 2020
➡️ Watch NOW on E+ pic.twitter.com/GOxLZusxeM
Kelleher, an underdog going into Wednesday's fight, improved to 21-10 in his UFC career. In the post-fight interview, he said he wanted to face Helena native Sean O'Malley, who has fought in the UFC since 2017.
Azure fell to 1-1. He won his UFC debut over Brad Katona in September.
Azure won four individual state wrestling titles during his career at Poplar High, and he wrestled at Montana State-Northern. Azure earned his UFC contract last July through the Dana White Contender Series.
Azure celebrated the birth of his son, Wilder, on April 10.
