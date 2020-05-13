Azure-Kelleher fight

Hunter Azure (in gray shorts) faces Brian Kelleher during their featherweight UFC bout Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla. Kelleher knocked Azure out in the second round.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Poplar native Hunter Azure suffered the first loss of his young Ultimate Fighting Championship career Wednesday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Brian Kelleher knocked Azure out at the 3:40 mark in the second round of their featherweight bout. Azure and Kelleher were competing in the preliminary round of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira.

Kelleher, an underdog going into Wednesday's fight, improved to 21-10 in his UFC career. In the post-fight interview, he said he wanted to face Helena native Sean O'Malley, who has fought in the UFC since 2017.

Azure fell to 1-1. He won his UFC debut over Brad Katona in September.

Azure won four individual state wrestling titles during his career at Poplar High, and he wrestled at Montana State-Northern. Azure earned his UFC contract last July through the Dana White Contender Series.

Azure celebrated the birth of his son, Wilder, on April 10.

