BILLINGS — Poplar native Hunter Azure will compete in his third Ultimate Fighting Championship fight Saturday at UFC Vegas 9.
Azure, who is 8-1 in his MMA career, will take on Cole Smith (7-1) at the Las Vegas event. The bantamweights are fighting in the preliminary card, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Mountain time and will be streamed live on ESPN+.
Weight is made ✔️time for battle tomorrow 👊🏽 #Focused #battle #work #business #ufc #fightnight #espnplus #letsgo
In his second UFC fight on May 13, Azure was knocked out by Brian Kelleher. Azure beat Brad Katona in his UFC debut last September.
Azure earned four Class B state wrestling individual titles during his high school career at Poplar.
