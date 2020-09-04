BILLINGS — Poplar native Hunter Azure will compete in his third Ultimate Fighting Championship fight Saturday at UFC Vegas 9.

Azure, who is 8-1 in his MMA career, will take on Cole Smith (7-1) at the Las Vegas event. The bantamweights are fighting in the preliminary card, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Mountain time and will be streamed live on ESPN+. 

In his second UFC fight on May 13, Azure was knocked out by Brian Kelleher. Azure beat Brad Katona in his UFC debut last September.

Azure earned four Class B state wrestling individual titles during his high school career at Poplar. 

