BILLINGS — It didn't take long for Poplar native Hunter Azure to secure the second fight of his Ultimate Fighting Championship career.
Azure will face Brian Kelleher on May 13 in a featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville, Florida, UFC president Dana White announced Friday. Azure also shared the news on his Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
We’re back on 👊🏽 May 13th Jacksonville! #ufc #jacksonville #fightready #mma #wrestling #boxing #backtowork
Azure was set to face Umar Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight fight at UFC 249 on April 18, but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira are headlining the main card of the May 13 event, which will be televised on ESPN+ beginning at 4 p.m. Mountain time. Azure's bout is one of four in the UFC Fight Night Prelims.
The May 13 card is one of three scheduled to take place this month, beginning with UFC 249 on May 9 and ending with another UFC Fight Night event on May 16. None of the three events will have live audiences, per ESPN.
The last UFC card was nearly two months ago.
Azure is 8-0-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career, and he won his UFC debut in September. Kelleher is 20-10-0.
Azure won four individual state wrestling titles during his Poplar career, which concluded in 2010.
