BILLINGS — Hunter Azure's third Ultimate Fighting Championship bout will take place on Sept. 5 in Las Vegas.
Azure, a Poplar native, will take on fellow bantamweight Cole Smith in an undercard fight at UFC Vegas 9, according to MMASucka.com. Azure also announced the news Friday on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
September 5th #ufc #fightnight #fightready #wrestling #boxing #muaythai #espn #mma
Azure, 28, is 8-1 in his mixed martial arts career and 1-1 in the UFC. Smith has the same UFC record and has won all six of his other MMA fights.
The main card of UFC Vegas 9 pits Alistair Overeem against Augusto Sakai. One of the undercard fights features Brian Kelleher, who knocked Azure out at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira on May 13. UFC Vegas 9 will be streamed on ESPN+.
Azure, who stands 5-foot-8 and weighed 135 pounds in May, defeated Brad Katona in his UFC debut on Sept. 14, 2019. Azure won four individual Class B state wrestling titles in his career at Poplar High.
