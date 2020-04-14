BILLINGS — It was a wonderful beginning and now Luis Carranza is looking forward to an unlimited future.
After leading the Great Falls Bison to the State AA wrestling championship this past season as the interim head coach, Carranza was officially named the head coach of the Bison on Monday night at the Great Falls Public Schools board meeting.
Carranza was recommended by the Great Falls Public Schools Athletic Department, pending school board approval, to become the Bison’s head coach in late March.
Before being elevated to interim head coach when Steve Komac departed the Bison wrestling program to coach at the University of Providence, Carranza served as an assistant at Great Falls for seven years under Komac. The Bison finished the 2018-19 season as state runners-up and are a perennial power in Montana wrestling.
“I’m really excited. It’s like a dream come true,” Carranza told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “It is a great situation to be in and I’m very fortunate to have had Steve as a mentor.
“The program speaks for itself. I know there are big shoes to fill and expectations will always be high. I’m excited and looking forward to get working.”
This past year the Bison were a force, finishing 14-0 in duals. The Bison were the champions at the AA Duals, downing Kalispell Flathead 51-12.
Great Falls also won the Havre Invitational, the Mining City Duals, the Bozeman Invitational, and the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic.
“We are excited to remove the interim tag from Luis' title. He had a great mentor in Steve Komac, but over the course of the 2019-2020 wrestling season he proved himself more than worthy of leading the program into the future,” said Great Falls Public Schools athletic director Mike Henneberg.
“We look forward to seeing all that he will bring to the room at Great Falls High and the wrestling community in general. He is representative of the type of teacher, coach and person that we want working with our students and student-athletes in Great Falls Public Schools.”
Carranza, 31, is an Idaho Falls, Idaho, native and was a state runner-up as a senior for Idaho Falls High School, which in his four years on the team placed first once, second twice and third at the state meet.
He wrestled at Northwest College in Wyoming for two years before transferring to the University of Great Falls (now the University of Providence) for two years. He was a two-time NAIA nationals qualifier for the Argos and graduated from UGF in 2013.
Carranza, who started wrestling in eighth grade and “fell in love with the sport since the moment I started”, became an assistant with the Bison while still in college. He is a teacher at Great Falls High.
The State AA team championship was special to Carranza.
“It was awesome and a pretty amazing feeling,” he said. “The kids really worked at it and put in the work.
“We talked to the kids early. We didn’t say we are going to win a title, but that always is the goal every year. They bought into my program and accepted it and it helped out tremendously.”
This past year the Bison had 13 state placers and two state champions in juniors Elijah Davis (205 pounds) and Ethan DeRoche (285).
And while the Bison won every tournament they competed in but the Great Falls CMR Holiday Classic, where they finished second to Missoula Big Sky, Carranza said the Bison knew they had to give their all every week. Several teams — including Flathead, Billings Senior, Bozeman, Butte and Billings West — were capable of big weekends.
“It was an absolutely total team effort. I am so proud of the kids and all the work they did. They absolutely deserved it,” Carranza said. “We knew every week the state tournament would be a dogfight.”
Carranza said assistants Zach Mendenhall, Brian Zwiefelhofer, Alex Calvi and Travis Tomei “would show the kids technique or live drills. Anything we needed to get done, they always did.”
With school buildings closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Great Falls High students are working on their classwork online.
In the current setting, Carranza can communicate with his wrestlers through an app on a smart phone or by text.
“I am getting a whole bunch of texts saying ‘I miss wrestling,’ and that’s a bummer,” he said.
However, Carranza has tried to stress the positives and has told his wrestlers to “watch wrestling videos, or do some lifts on your own, or shadow wrestle. Anything that helps them stay a little active with wrestling.”
The next steps in wrestling, as with most sports during the crisis, are unknown as many youth tournaments have been canceled or postponed. There is still the possibility of attending a team camp in late June or early July, depending on if there are still shelter-in-place orders or if the activity is deemed safe.
Regardless, Carranza knows his wrestlers will be ready. All year the Bison battled and didn’t take anything for granted.
“(They) just expect a different kind of summer and offseason training,” he said. “We have to play it by ear, but unfortunately that’s how it is. They know the goal and expectations. We take it one day, and one step, at a time and do what we can.”
Once this rough stretch the country is going through during the battle with coronavirus is over, athletes will be ready to start practicing and competing again.
And Carranza said his team will be looking forward to the opportunity to compete.
“The goal is to always try and be a contender for a state trophy,” he said. “Have a hard work ethic and focus on the small details and to get the best out of all of our kids. It doesn’t matter what level they are at, as long as they are competing to the best of their abilities. That will be the goal.”
