BILLINGS — Many wrestlers around the state know Great Falls’ Kaylin Taylor for her colorful and bright striped socks and call her “Rainbow Socks Girl.”
The standout sophomore also wears rainbow wrestling shoes and a yellow knee pad with a llama on them while competing.
“Sometimes people come up and compliment them,” Taylor said of her colorful socks and shoes.
And being known to fellow wrestlers and fans as “Rainbow Socks Girl,” doesn’t bother the 5-foot-2 wrestler.
“I like it,” said the wrestler who wears Dutch braids “just to keep my hair out of my face when I’m wrestling.”
Great Falls wrestling coach Luis Carranza said Taylor is known in wrestling circles throughout the region for her rainbow socks.
“She is super quiet, but once you get to know her she is a fun kid to be around and I enjoy being around her," he said.
“She’s the girl with the rainbow socks. It doesn’t matter if she’s in Montana or traveling the country, she’s the girl with the rainbow socks. That’s her staple now.”
It would have been hard for wrestling fans to miss her on Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The girls state wrestling tournament began in the late afternoon and Taylor, who wears bright rainbow Crocs with decorative shoe charms prior to her matches, made quick work of her opponents with falls in 24 seconds and 1:08 at 113 pounds.
When asked after she stepped off the mat following her second win by pin to move into the quarterfinals if wrestling at the Metra was all she thought it would be, Taylor smiled and said, “It’s good.”
Prior to her matches, Taylor said she was very excited to wrestle at Metra. Last year, Taylor wrestled to the 103-pound state championship in the inaugural girls wrestling state tournament at Lockwood High School.
This year, the girls tourney is part of the boys event and joined the all-class format. The boys and girls wrestle again on Friday starting at 10:20 a.m.
“I’m very excited. It feels like it’s more like a team now,” Taylor said of wrestling at the Metra while waiting for her first match to begin on Thursday. “Last year we were separated in two buildings at two different times.”
And, it’s not just her socks that make a fashion statement. Taylor sports a blue mouth guard and her finger nails are blue and white to represent the Bison’s team colors.
“Not really," said Taylor when asked if it was hard to color coordinate to show her school spirit, after she picked up the two quick falls. “There’s a lot more things blue and white than I thought there would be.”
Taylor is 15-1 this year, winning 14 of her matches by fall. Her only loss was to Poplar’s Jazmin Gorder at a mixer in Cascade. It was the only time the two have wrestled each other this season.
Gorder, last year’s 113-pound state titlist, and Taylor are on opposite sides of the bracket. If Taylor and Gorder each win out through the semifinals, they would meet again in the finals.
“There are a lot more details I have to focus on this time when I wrestle her,” said Taylor.
“I’m hoping to win it all again, to take first. I just need to focus on the details and what we worked on the last few weeks, since I wrestled Jazmin. Just work on the little things.”
Carranza said that while Taylor lost by pin to Gorder, he’s confident Taylor is ready for a possible rematch.
“We’ve worked on the small details,” he said. “The small details make that kind of a match different.”
And while that rematch would be fun to watch, there are other tough grapplers in the bracket, including Lily Grismer of Cascade, who was second at state at 126 last year.
Grismer will wrestle Hannah Hurst of Hamilton, who was the state runner-up at 120 last season, in the semis.
“We can’t look that far ahead. If it matches up, we’ll have Lily Grismer in the semis. She’s a tough wrestler,” said Carranza prior to the competition starting. “We have beat her, but you can’t overlook anyone, especially at this tournament.”
Taylor, who was undefeated last year, will match up with Dillon’s Faye Holland, who won by pin and decision on Thursday, in the quarterfinals.
It will be a tough road for Taylor to win a second championship, but she welcomes the challenge.
Along with her skill, she has her “lucky” rainbow socks. It was Taylor’s friend, sophomore Justa Curtiss of Missoula Big Sky, who persuaded her to wear the rainbow socks. Curtiss also is competing at 113 and won her first match by fall in 3:38 before Grismer downed her with a pin in 1:26.
“A long time ago she told me rainbow socks were lucky for her,” said Taylor, “and ever since then I’ve tried to wear rainbow socks when I wrestled.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.