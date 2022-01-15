Ronan’s Ridge Cote, front, grapples with Flathead’s Aiden Downing, rear, during their 113 pound bout during the Rocky Mountain Classic wrestling tournament at Sentinel High School, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Ronan’s Ridge Cote, right, defeats Flathead’s Aiden Downing, left, during their 113 pound bout during the Rocky Mountain Classic wrestling tournament at Sentinel High School, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
MISSOULA — Rocky Cote had a huge smile on his face at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic on Saturday at Missoula Sentinel.
His son, Ronan freshman Ridge Cote, did something he failed to do in his high school career as a two-time state champ and a two-time state runner-up between 1998-2001: win an individual title at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic. Ridge captured the 113-pound title by scoring a pin to improve his record to 27-1 in his standout freshman season.
“I didn’t think I would be doing this great this year,” he said after pinning Kalispell Flathead’s Aiden Downing in the title match. “I was always told that this was the toughest tournament, so I was nervous, but I just said, ‘Win or lose, wrestle hard and come off the mat happy.’”
Ridge fell down 4-1 in the first period as he was nearly pinned. Downing scored a takedown and two nearfall points while surrendering a point via penalty in between.
Ridge came alive in the next two periods. He had a takedown and three nearfall points in the second to go up 6-4, which was the score when he pinned Downing at the 5:06 mark.
“I don’t fear going on the bottom because I know I can get out, and that helps me win a lot of matches,” he said. “I think that fearlessness comes from my dad. He’s been coaching me ever since I was 4 years old. It’s starting to click, the courage to go out there win or lose.”
This is Ridge’s third tournament victory of the season. He took first at the Owen Invitational in Polson and the Western Montana Invitational in Ronan. While those tournaments have more of the Class A schools Ronan while face in the postseason, the Jug Beck was made up of mostly AA teams along with some tough teams from Idaho and Washington.
Cote’s only loss this season came against Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez, a defending State AA champion, in the quarterfinals of the CMR Holiday Classic. He battled back through the consolation bracket to take third place.
“This match is the highlight of my season so far because I was down 4-1 and I just decided to not give up,” he said. “Most people would be like, ‘Oh, he’s too strong, I give up,’ but I just pushed along.”
Team champs
Flathead, the defending State AA champion, added to its haul of team titles with a runaway win. The Braves scored 314.5 points, University High (Washington) was second with 221 points and Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) was third at 217.
Their team score is believed to be their most points at the Jug Beck since 2008, the year they finished ranked No. 9 in the country, according to head coach Jeff Thompson. They had seven wrestlers in the finals and had all their wrestlers place on the eight-person podium.
Flathead’s Noah Poe-Hatten pulled out a 1-0 decision against Butte’s Mason Christian in a battle of wrestlers who entered the tournament with undefeated records. He scored an escape with 1:16 left in the third period on his way to improving to 22-0, while Christian fell to 28-1.
“That was the closest match I’ve had,” Poe-Hatten said. “Mason is a big kid cutting down quite a bit, so I knew he was super tough with his defense and has a pretty good shot, which you saw with his fireman’s carry. My strategy was to get the underhooks, which have been working well all year, but he defended it, so I knew it was probably going to come down to escapes.”
Flathead’s Gabe Lake earned a 15-4 major decision against Helena Capital’s Conner Kovick. He took second last week as Flathead won the team title at the Rollie Lane Invitational, which is Idaho’s largest wrestling tournament. The Braves have also won the Mining City Duals in Butte, placed second at Tri-State in Idaho and took third at Best of the West in Washington.
“Last weekend was probably the toughest tournament I’ve been to,” Lake said. “This was fun to finally wrestle some of the guys in my division. To see our team do well, their support has helped me a lot this year. They’re pushing me hard in the practice room. I have some really good practice partners this year.”
Other winners
University High’s Q’veli Quintanilla, the 138-pound national champ last summer, was named the Jug Beck most outstanding wrestler. In the 145-pound final, Quintanilla (36-0) toughed out a 3-2 win over Kalispell Flathead’s Fin Nadeau (23-2). Missoula Big Sky’s Izzy Moreno placed third in the loaded bracket.
“That was cool to see two high school All-Americans going at it,” Thompson said. “To be a one-point match, that thing could have gone either way.”
Bozeman’s Avery Allen, a two-time state champ, was recognized for having the most pins in the shortest time, recording four in 6:30. He pinned Coeur d’Alene’s Demarco Piazza in 2:45 in the 152-pound final.
Helena Capital had two titlists. At 138 pounds, Carson DesRosier, a 2021 state champ, scored a 9-3 decision against Columbia Falls’ Justin Windauer. At 285 pounds, Talon Marsh stayed undefeated with a pin of Coeur d’Alene’s Jaxson Washington in 1:34.
Belgrade also had two champions. At 120 pounds, Mason Gutenberger pinned University High’s Max Dillon in 2:47. At 126 pounds, Carter Schmidt scored a 15-0 tech fall win over University High’s Tyler Walker in 4:12.
At 132 pounds, Glacier junior Teegan Vasquez, a two-time state champ, needed just 1:47 to score a pun against Butte’s Kip Pumnea.
At 170 pounds, Havre’s Orion Thivierge, a two-time state champ, posted an 11-3 major decision against Flathead’s Anders Thompson.
Coeur d’Alene had two winners. At 103 pounds, Christian Kelly pinned Flathead’s Davin Naldrett in 5:21. At 205 pounds, Rylan Rogers pinned Flathead’s Chase Youso in 2:31.
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
