BILLINGS — The referees selected to officiate the state wrestling tournament this weekend at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark have been announced.
The 20 officials named by the Montana High School Association are: Nathan Alexander, Dillon; Tom Bauer, Superior; Sean Cheff, Ronan; Alex Giles, Great Falls; Garrett Hanson, Havre; Eli Hinebauch, Chinook; Koby Holland, Dillon; Travis Huntsinger, Bozeman; Michael Leinwand, Havre; Tom Linse, Ronan; Blake Love, Missoula; Doug Mahlum, Great Falls; David Maier, Billings; Joseph Sol, Missoula; Kurt Spencer, Libby; Fred Trafelet, Valier; Levi White, Billings; Jesse Williams, Sidney; Nathan Williams, Sidney; and Terry Williams, Sidney.
Referees are selected based on a coaches vote, along with a consideration of how they are ranked within their own officiating pool.
The state wrestling tournament runs through Saturday at Metra.
