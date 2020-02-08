BILLINGS — The referees who will be officiating the state wrestling tournament Feb. 14-15 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark have been selected.
The 18 officials are: Nathan Alexander, Dillon; Kayle Axtman, Great Falls; Tom Bauer, Superior; Sean Cheff, Ronan; Charles Deboo, Valier; Alex Giles, Fort Benton; Garrett Hanson, Havre; Eli Hinebauch, Chinook; Travis Huntsinger, Bozeman; Michael Leinwand, Havre; Tom Linse, Ronan; Blake Love, Missoula; David Maier, Billings; Joe Sol, Missoula; Kurt Spencer, Libby; Fred Trafelet, Valier; Jesse Williams, Sidney; Terry Williams, Sidney.
Referees are selected based on a coaches vote, along with a consideration of how they are ranked within their own officiating pool.
