BUTTE — As teams complete six or seven duals over the course of two days, it's hard to find an athlete on the floor of the Civic Center without a shiner, black eye or bloody nose come Day 2 of the Mining City Duals.
"Oh man, the Mining City Duals are an absolute grind," said Kalispell Flathead coach Jeff Thompson. "You know, you look at a few different strategies, maybe bringing a few extra kids for your lineup to to give some rest to maybe some of your top dogs. But hey, overall the sport's a grind and if you want to be successful, you got to embrace the grind and you know that that's what we're all about. And this will help us be successful later on that state tournament, but also hopefully build these boys into men. And that's kind of what's about, too – the sport of wrestling."
The Braves defeated Butte 42-27 in the championship dual. In addition to watching his team succeed, Thompson reveled in the electricity of the Civic Center crowd.
"It's been a blast," Thompson said. "Just going back to having a little bit of normalcy, having a tournament instead of just the 14 duels we had last year. It's so much fun to to see all the other teams and coaches from around the state. It's just that camaraderie of the wrestling community and the wrestling culture."
One of the more captivating duals of the day was the championship semifinal between Butte and Billings Senior. The dual was back-and-forth almost the entire way, and included three ties and four lead changes.
Trailing 35-30 after Senior's Shawn Miller defeated Gavin Vetter by decision, the Bulldogs had one last shot. They needed Mason Christian to pin Damien LaVe.
"You look at the lineup and you see that the dual is gonna end at 182," said Butte coach Cory Johnston. "You feel a lot better seeing Mason's name. He's a competitor. he wrestles year-round. He's prepared for spots like that. So I was really happy for him, and it was really neat for him and for the team."
After multiple frustrating stoppages for Christian's bloody nose, he managed to gather himself and delivered the fall at 3:45 to give Butte the 36-35 win.
"I had in my head that I was going to pin him from the very beginning," Christian said. "So I knew it was going to come down at the end. I just knew I had to come through.
"I was just thinking about how I need to keep battling. My nose bleeds every match and I just got to deal with it and go on."
"They compete hard," Johnston said before the championship dual. "They compete every second; it doesn't matter what the score is, they they wrestle to win. I mean, that's huge. It's been a while since 'Dogs have been in this spot but it's pretty cool."
Billings Senior ended up taking third.
"Well, we got a great team," said Broncs coach Josh Beeman. "So the two other teams, and Belgrade wrestled really well today. That's five AA teams that are wrestling tough."
Another moment that energized the crowd earlier in the afternoon was a 126-pound match between Butte's Karson Pumnea and Kalispell Glacier's Joshua Melton. Melton led 11-10 with under 60 seconds to go in the third round, but Pumnea managed a late takedown to go up 12-11 before securing the pin at 5:40.
"Whenever Butte's in here and they got a good crowd going, it just brings the atmosphere up and it's a lot of fun," said Havre coach Beau Beaulasalle.
"I think it's been great being able to have a big tournament," Beaulasalle added. "Even state last year just wasn't the big-tournament feel. So getting these guys and getting fans in and lots of kids; our kids are having a blast right now."
Wrestlers and spectators aren't the only ones who feed off the contagious energy. The officials also thrived in the lively Civic Center.
"It's great enthusiasm," said referee Jackie McKenna. "It's fun to see the wrestlers get excited. It's fun to hear the fans cheering again."
Win or lose, teams have been able to wrestle in a state-tournament-like setting – a valued experience to prepare them for when they compete on the biggest stage come February at Metra Park.
"It's awesome," said Billings Skyview coach Jon Verlanic. "I mean, last year these guys only got to wrestle twice a day. And then come state tournament they had to wrestle three, four times a day. Yeah. And now we're getting those same amount of matches the whole weekend. So we got three matches yesterday. I think we're on our fourth today. And our conditioning, that helps our legs come state tournament."
