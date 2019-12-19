Davis1

SUPERIOR — For Mariah Wahl and Kiera Davis, the dreams are just beginning.

When Wahl, a sophomore at Cut Bank, stepped on the high school mat for the Wolves last year, she became the first female wrestler to compete for the school. Davis, a freshman at Corvallis and the daughter of Blue Devils head coach Matt Davis, is in her first year competing in the sport.

“I’m glad that so many people are doing it, especially women, and I’m glad it’s starting to become a deal where we’re starting to get noticed a lot because we used to never get noticed for these things,” Kiera Davis said. “Having a girl step out on to a guy’s mat is a pretty good accomplishment.”

Last week the pair competed at the 2019 Bob Kinney Classic, with Wahl finishing fourth in a tough 132-pound bracket and Davis going 1-2 at 103 pounds. Wahl is a standout wrestler on the AAU Team Montana and with the North Montana Wrestling Club, finishing first in the 152 pound Girls Elite folkstyle bracket at the Montana State AAU Folkstyle tournament this past March.

Davis is tough too — she took third at the 2019 Montana Open and competed at the USA Western States Championships over the summer.

Wahl was also at the Western States tournament, teammates with Davis in the tournament, which was held in Pocatello, Idaho. The Cut Bank sophomore was very successful at Western States, winning the championship in the 144 pound Roman-Greco bracket, taking second in the 144-pound folkstyle competition and fourth in freestyle.

It has been an exciting time for Wahl, who has a pretty simple stated objective.

“I just want to become a better wrestler,” Wahl said. “Just push through it. I don’t necessarily have a goal other than just be to be better.”

University of Providence women’s wrestling coach Carlene Sluberski, who is heading up an Argos program in its first year of existence, also had a chance to help coach the young women wrestlers over the summer, an experience she loved. Sluberski was at the Western States meet and also traveled with some of the wrestlers to Fargo, North Dakota, for the Junior and 16U Nationals — the biggest wrestling tournament in the world.

The Fargo competition attracts the best young wrestlers in the country, many of whom have gone on to compete at the college, Olympic and World levels. Wahl finished eighth in the 2019 Fargo Cadet Nationals, in the 16U, 138 pound bracket.

“(Mariah) has really invested a lot of time in this and she’s been going to a ton of different camps and everything … she’s definitely a coachable athlete,” Sluberski said. “At Fargo, after every match, we talked about improving on one thing, so each match you’d get a little bit better. I feel like that’s so hard find in an athlete, it’s kinda ridiculous, she’s just a coachable kid and she wants to learn and get better.”

The new Providence women’s wrestling team has been involved with camps and other things around the state as well, which has been an exciting opportunity for everyone involved. While high school girls in Montana currently only have the ability to wrestle in boys divisions outside of AAU and United States wrestling events, that might soon change as well.

In late November, the Montana High School Association announced that it will vote on Jan. 20 whether or not to add girls’ wrestling as a sanctioned high school sport. For the talented young women wrestling across the state, a yes vote would be almost indescribably massive.

“That would be a great step up for girls to make them feel a lot better, especially because I know a lot of girls that are afraid to step out on the mat to wrestle guys,” Davis said. “With the girls teams, it would be a great experience because you can go out and wrestle girls as well and there’s just a lot of us that have dreamed being able to do this and now we’re stepping up and doing it.”

Dreams indeed. But they could become reality very soon and that is huge for wrestling at all levels and genders in the state.

And for two young women who have high aspirations and a solid resume to start their careers, the eagerness for what the future holds is palpable.

“It’s super exciting seeing everything grow so fast,” Wahl said. “I’m excited to see what it turns out to be.”

