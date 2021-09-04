BILLINGS — Roundup High School is adding boys and girls wrestling beginning this winter.
The Panthers will be a Class B-C program and compete in the Eastern division.
Jordan Cliff has been hired as the coach of the boys and girls teams. Cliff teaches Spanish and history at Roundup High. He said he got hired to coach wrestling at the beginning of this summer and to teach last spring.
“We’ve had an AAU organization in Roundup off and on for 30 years, but we’ve just really never had anybody within the school system that could be the head coach,” Roundup superintendent Chad Sealey said. “We have been looking for somebody the last couple of years and it worked out and we found somebody that can teach and coach, so we felt we would try it.”
Cliff, who is originally from Spearfish, South Dakota, graduated high school from Wayne High School in Nebraska in 2016 and then earned his degree from Black Hills State University in Spearfish in 2020. He began wrestling as a youth and competed in the sport through high school. He played football for the Yellow Jackets.
“I am very excited since talking with the kids we have coming out,” Cliff said. “I think it will be a good and entertaining year.”
Cliff said he believes the boys team will field approximately 15 wrestlers and there could be two or three girls.
“When they found out wrestling was coming to the high school they were all excited,” said Cliff, who moved to Roundup in May. “The school is excited, the community is excited and the kids are definitely excited.”
Those who have been wrestling at the youth level are ready to take the next step, said Sealey.
"Certainly the students that have been wrestling in AAU are really excited to get the opportunity to wrestle for their high school," he said.
Cliff said the schedule is still being put together and the school has purchased a few mats. The middle school will also be offering wrestling beginning this school year.
Wrestlers are ready to don the maroon and white of the Panthers and Cliff is looking forward to helping them succeed on the mat.
“The goal this year is just to establish ourselves as a program, set down core values and let the rest go from there,” Cliff said. “I’m a big technique guy and making sure the boys are conditioned.”
Cliff believes the student-athletes in Roundup will embrace wrestling.
“At its core wrestling is a sport that the working class enjoys,” he said. “Obviously Roundup is a ranching and mining community and it’s something they gravitate towards.”
Cliff has a simple selling point for future Panthers wrestlers.
“One message I would share with wrestling kids is it is going to be hard, but you will enjoy every minute of mat time you will get,” he said. “If you are able to persevere, it’s something you will enjoy the rest of your life.”
