All-Class Girls Wrestling Rankings
103: 1, Kaylin Taylor (3-0), Great Falls; 2, Alyssa Poe-Hatten (6-1), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Rylinn Mullaney (7-2), Butte; 4, Kaylee LaPier (3-1), Butte; 5, LeeAnn Hoch (2-0), Shepherd; 6, Aspen Murphy (1-1), Missoula Hellgate
113: 1, Rebecca Stroh (11-2), Chinook; 2, Hania Halverson (4-1), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Skye Shelmerdine (6-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Jazmin Gorder (5-1), Poplar; 5, Rustie Torres (4-1), Billings Skyview; 6, Aydin Gonzales (4-2), Butte
120: 1, Hannah Hurst (3-0), Hamilton; 2, Jessica Gubler (6-0), Livingston-Big Timber; 3, Kella Kary (4-1), Sidney
126: 1, Lily Grismer (2-0), Cascade; 2, Amia Kern (6-1), Sidney; 3, Bella Arriaga (6-1), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Evija Cagle (6-2), Billings Skyview; 5, Jacey Gorder (5-1), Baker; 6, Bella Hernandez (5-2), Billings Lockwood
132: 1, Skylar Connelly (7-1), Valier; 2, Lily Bennum (3-1), Helena Capital; 3, Lily Schubarth (2-1), Simms; 4, Jessalyn Hewitt (4-1), Kalispell Glacier; 5, Cheyenne Daigneau (5-1), Billings Senior; 6, Temree Payne-Taylor (4-1), Kalispell Glacier
138: 1, Mariah Wahl (5-0), Cut Bank; 2, Paige Gershmel (4-1), Billings Senior; 3, Lily Conover (5-1), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Emma Gambino (7-1), Kalispell Flathead; 5, Nora Holiday (3-2), Kalispell Glacier; 6, Addison Endy (4-4), Butte
152: 1, Anna Stutz (2-0), Choteau; 2, JJ Carter (4-0), Cut Bank; 3, Aleeya Derlatka (8-1), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Kendal Tucker (6-1), Billings Senior; 5, Kyla Gilmore (3-1), Miles City; 6, Kera Moreno (3-2), Butte
160: 1, Sophia Dulin (2-0), Baker
170: 1, Hayla Hoffman (5-0), Butte; 2, Boston Howell (2-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Trisity Deason (2-0), Miles City; 4, Audrey Goodsell (2-2), Kallispell Glacier; 5, Sara Harrison (2-2), Kallispell Flathead; 6, Haely Payne (1-1), Kalispell Glacier
205: 1, Kassidee Savaria (7-0), Billings Skyview; 2. Lucy Libby (5-3), Flathead; 3, Syke Smith (1-1), Cascade; 4, Haylee Fetters (2-0), Cut Bank; 5, Shannon Todd (2-2), Glacier
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.