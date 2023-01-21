Billings Girls Wrestling Mixer
at Billings Skyview
Saturday
Girls 100 - A
Round 1: Ronelle LaForge (Billings Senior) won by fall over Jordan Swisse (Billings Senior) (Fall 3:20); Peyton Liva (Butte) won by fall over Anndi Hollar (Columbus) (Fall 1:05).
Round 2: Serina Catt (Billings Senior) won by fall over Peyton Liva (Butte) (Fall 4:19); Anndi Hollar (Columbus) won by fall over Jordan Swisse (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:33).
Round 3: Serina Catt (Billings Senior) won by fall over Anndi Hollar (Columbus) (Fall 2:42); Peyton Liva (Butte) won by fall over Ronelle LaForge (Billings Senior) (Fall 5:26).
Round 4: Serina Catt (Billings Senior) won by forfeit over Ronelle LaForge (Billings Senior) (FF); Peyton Liva (Butte) won by fall over Jordan Swisse (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:06).
Round 5: Jordan Swisse (Billings Senior) won by fall over Serina Catt (Billings Senior) (Fall 0:43); Anndi Hollar (Columbus) won by injury default over Ronelle LaForge (Billings Senior) (Inj. 0:00).
Girls 107 - A
Round 1: Alyvia Ruiz (Billings West) won by fall over Nicole Richards (Belgrade) (Fall 0:50).
Round 2: Kaylee LaPier (Butte) won by fall over Alyvia Ruiz (Billings West) (Fall 1:58).
Round 3: Kaylee LaPier (Butte) won by fall over Nicole Richards (Belgrade) (Fall 3:11).
Girls 107 - B
Round 1: Jeda Fuson (Billings Senior) won by injury default over Nevaeh Douma Fondren (Billings Skyview) (Inj. 4:13); Jessie LaPier (Butte) won by fall over Sophie Catt (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:07).
Round 2: Jessie LaPier (Butte) won by injury default over Nevaeh Douma Fondren (Billings Skyview) (Inj. 0:00); Jeda Fuson (Billings Senior) won by fall over Sophie Catt (Billings Senior) (Fall 5:52).
Round 3: Sophie Catt (Billings Senior) won by medical forfeit over Nevaeh Douma Fondren (Billings Skyview) (MFF); Jessie LaPier (Butte) won by fall over Jeda Fuson (Billings Senior) (Fall 3:35).
Girls 114 - A
Round 1: Gracelyn Hanson (Billings Senior) won by fall over Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview) (Fall 2:51); Aydin Gonzales (Butte) won by fall over Erin Taylor (Belgrade) (Fall 2:50).
Round 2: Aydin Gonzales (Butte) won by major decision over Gracelyn Hanson (Billings Senior) (Maj 11-3); Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Erin Taylor (Belgrade) (Fall 3:21).
Round 3: Gracelyn Hanson (Billings Senior) won by fall over Erin Taylor (Belgrade) (Fall 0:48); Aydin Gonzales (Butte) won by decision over Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview) (Dec 10-9).
Girls 114 - B
Round 1: Alexandria Johnston (Billings Senior) won by fall over Bella Real (Butte) (Fall 1:12); Emma Greenwell (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Rylan O`Connell (Butte) (Fall 3:01).
Round 2: Alexandria Johnston (Billings Senior) won by fall over Rylan O`Connell (Butte) (Fall 1:45); Emma Greenwell (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Bella Real (Butte) (Fall 1:24).
Round 3: Alexandria Johnston (Billings Senior) won by fall over Emma Greenwell (Billings Skyview) (Fall 5:19); Bella Real (Butte) won by decision over Rylan O`Connell (Butte) (Dec 10-9).
Girls 120 - A
Round 1: Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte) won by fall over Jersey Berg (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:35); Haven Meyer (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Destiny Taylor (Belgrade) (Fall 1:39).
Round 2: Destiny Taylor (Belgrade) won by fall over Jersey Berg (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:19); Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte) won by fall over Haven Meyer (Billings Skyview) (Fall 0:41).
Round 3: Jersey Berg (Billings Senior) won by injury default over Haven Meyer (Billings Skyview) (Inj. 0:00); Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte) won by fall over Destiny Taylor (Belgrade) (Fall 3:17).
Girls 120 - B
Round 1: Elise MacDonald (Billings West) won by fall over Isabella Madplume (Billings Skyview) (Fall 3:01)
Round 2: Elise MacDonald (Billings West) won by fall over Madison Lind (Columbus) (Fall 0:29).
Round 3: Madison Lind (Columbus) won by fall over Isabella Madplume (Billings Skyview) (Fall 1:45)
Girls 126 - A
Round 1: Allie Murphy (Belgrade) won by fall over Daneya Pretty Paint (Billings Senior) (Fall 3:59); Brynn Brower (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Maria Hanson (Butte) (Fall 0:19).
Round 2: Maria Hanson (Butte) won by fall over Daneya Pretty Paint (Billings Senior) (Fall 3:08); Allie Murphy (Belgrade) won by fall over Brynn Brower (Billings Skyview) (Fall 1:41).
Round 3: Brynn Brower (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Daneya Pretty Paint (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:14); Allie Murphy (Belgrade) won by fall over Maria Hanson (Butte) (Fall 1:16).
Girls 126 - B
Round 1: Jessica Blow (Butte) won by fall over Maddie Lewis (Bozeman) (Fall 3:03); Ashlyn Cataldo (Gallatin) won by fall over Lily Acheman (Billings West) (Fall 1:15).
Round 2: Maddie Lewis (Bozeman) won by fall over Lily Acheman (Billings West) (Fall 2:37); Ashlyn Cataldo (Gallatin) won by fall over Jessica Blow (Butte) (Fall 1:01).
Round 3: Ashlyn Cataldo (Gallatin) won by fall over Maddie Lewis (Bozeman) (Fall 0:24); Jessica Blow (Butte) won by fall over Lily Acheman (Billings West) (Fall 0:49).
Girls 132 - A
Round 1: Neveah Grunhuvd (Butte) won by fall over Katie Coombs (Billings West) (Fall 0:55); Teya Edwards (Butte) won by fall over Anne Kvam (Billings West) (Fall 1:54).
Round 2: Teya Edwards (Butte) won by fall over Emily Zachary (Columbus) (Fall 2:57); Neveah Grunhuvd (Butte) won by fall over Anne Kvam (Billings West) (Fall 2:08).
Round 3: Emily Zachary (Columbus) won by fall over Anne Kvam (Billings West) (Fall 0:58); Teya Edwards (Butte) won by fall over Katie Coombs (Billings West) (Fall 1:28).
Round 4: Emily Zachary (Columbus) won by fall over Katie Coombs (Billings West) (Fall 0:42); Teya Edwards (Butte) and Neveah Grunhuvd (Butte) (DFF).
Round 5: Neveah Grunhuvd (Butte) won by fall over Emily Zachary (Columbus) (Fall 3:47); Anne Kvam (Billings West) won by fall over Katie Coombs (Billings West) (Fall 2:41).
Girls 138 - A
Round 1: Gena Pannell (Bozeman) won by fall over Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:53); Lillian Kraiter (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Leni Schaefer (Billings West) (Fall 0:59); Makenzee Neal (Billings West) won by fall over Dawsyn Garner (Billings Skyview) (Fall 2:26).
Round 2: Gena Pannell (Bozeman) won by fall over Dawsyn Garner (Billings Skyview) (Fall 1:33); Makenzee Neal (Billings West) won by fall over Leni Schaefer (Billings West) (Fall 3:08); Lillian Kraiter (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:41).
Round 3: Makenzee Neal (Billings West) won by fall over Gena Pannell (Bozeman) (Fall 1:14); Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior) won by fall over Leni Schaefer (Billings West) (Fall 0:32); Lillian Kraiter (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Dawsyn Garner (Billings Skyview) (Fall 2:28).
Round 4: Lillian Kraiter (Billings Skyview) won by decision over Gena Pannell (Bozeman) (Dec 7-4); Dawsyn Garner (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Leni Schaefer (Billings West) (Fall 0:36); Makenzee Neal (Billings West) won by fall over Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:03).
Round 5: Gena Pannell (Bozeman) won by fall over Leni Schaefer (Billings West) (Fall 0:26); Makenzee Neal (Billings West) won by fall over Lillian Kraiter (Billings Skyview) (Fall 1:12); Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior) won by fall over Dawsyn Garner (Billings Skyview) (Fall 1:18).
Girls 145 - A
Round 1: Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior) won by fall over Grace Scott (Billings Skyview) (Fall 1:09); Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman) won by fall over Mattie Stepan (Butte) (Fall 4:54).
Round 2: Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman) won by fall over Elizabeth (Ellie) James (Billings West) (Fall 1:26); Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior) won by decision over Mattie Stepan (Butte) (Dec 13-7).
Round 3: Mattie Stepan (Butte) won by fall over Elizabeth (Ellie) James (Billings West) (Fall 2:24); Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman) won by fall over Grace Scott (Billings Skyview) (Fall 0:28).
Round 4: Elizabeth (Ellie) James (Billings West) won by fall over Grace Scott (Billings Skyview) (Fall 0:54); Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman) won by decision over Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior) (Dec 6-4).
Round 5: Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior) won by fall over Elizabeth (Ellie) James (Billings West) (Fall 1:26); Mattie Stepan (Butte) won by fall over Grace Scott (Billings Skyview) (Fall 0:45).
Girls 145 - B
Round 1: Olivia Post (Columbus) won by fall over Olivia Brannon (Billings Skyview) (Fall 2:43); Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior) won by decision over Teagan Moss (Billings Skyview) (Dec 7-5).
Round 2: Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior) won by fall over Gracie Tolman (Billings West) (Fall 1:33); Teagan Moss (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Olivia Post (Columbus) (Fall 2:45).
Round 3: Teagan Moss (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Gracie Tolman (Billings West) (Fall 5:17); Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior) won by fall over Olivia Brannon (Billings Skyview) (Fall 0:14).
Round 4: Gracie Tolman (Billings West) won by fall over Olivia Brannon (Billings Skyview) (Fall 1:17); Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior) won by fall over Olivia Post (Columbus) (Fall 0:36).
Round 5: Gracie Tolman (Billings West) won by fall over Olivia Post (Columbus) (Fall 1:28); Teagan Moss (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Olivia Brannon (Billings Skyview) (Fall 0:31).
Girls 152 - A
Round 1: Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior) won by fall over Rylee Radcliffe (Butte) (Fall 0:42)
Round 2: Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Rylee Radcliffe (Butte) (Fall 0:36)
Round 3: Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior) won by fall over Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview) (Fall 2:00)
Girls 165 - A
Round 1: Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior) won by fall over Rebekah Womble (Columbus) (Fall 0:51); KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade) won by fall over Rylee Kogolshak (Billings Senior) (Fall 0:54).
Round 2: Rylee Kogolshak (Billings Senior) won by decision over Hayla Hoffman (Butte) (Dec 3-1); KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade) won by fall over Rebekah Womble (Columbus) (Fall 2:19).
Round 3: KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade) won by fall over Hayla Hoffman (Butte) (Fall 2:56); Rylee Kogolshak (Billings Senior) and Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior) (DFF).
Round 4: Hayla Hoffman (Butte) won by fall over Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:02); Rebekah Womble (Columbus) won by forfeit over Rylee Kogolshak (Billings Senior) (FF).
Round 5: Hayla Hoffman (Butte) won by fall over Rebekah Womble (Columbus) (Fall 0:44); KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade) won by fall over Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior) (Fall 2:32).
Girls 185 - A
Round 1: Kassidee Savaria (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Grace Coomes (Billings West) (Fall 0:19); Torie Jamieson (Billings Senior) won by forfeit over Lillian Hamner (Billings Senior) (FF).
Round 2: Kassidee Savaria (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Torie Jamieson (Billings Senior) (Fall 3:04); Lillian Hamner (Billings Senior) won by fall over Grace Coomes (Billings West) (Fall 0:50).
Round 3: Kassidee Savaria (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Lillian Hamner (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:25); Torie Jamieson (Billings Senior) won by fall over Grace Coomes (Billings West) (Fall 1:33).
Girls 235 - A
Round 1: Kelby Brewer (Billings Senior) won by fall over Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:24); Marika Bonner (Billings West) won by fall over Ashlee Wilcox (Butte) (Fall 3:11); Makenna Bazo (Butte) won by fall over Cheylynn Russell (Billings Skyview) (Fall 0:41).
Round 2: Kelby Brewer (Billings Senior) won by fall over Makenna Bazo (Butte) (Fall 2:21); Marika Bonner (Billings West) won by fall over Cheylynn Russell (Billings Skyview) (Fall 2:56); Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior) won by decision over Ashlee Wilcox (Butte) (Dec 5-2).
Round 3: Kelby Brewer (Billings Senior) won by fall over Cheylynn Russell (Billings Skyview) (Fall 1:12); Marika Bonner (Billings West) won by fall over Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior) (Fall 0:28); Ashlee Wilcox (Butte) won by forfeit over Makenna Bazo (Butte) (FF).
Round 4: Kelby Brewer (Billings Senior) won by fall over Ashlee Wilcox (Butte) (Fall 1:38); Marika Bonner (Billings West) won by fall over Makenna Bazo (Butte) (Fall 2:00); Cheylynn Russell (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior) (Fall 0:42).
Round 5: Kelby Brewer (Billings Senior) won by fall over Marika Bonner (Billings West) (Fall 2:40); Cheylynn Russell (Billings Skyview) won by fall over Ashlee Wilcox (Butte) (Fall 4:00); Makenna Bazo (Butte) won by fall over Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior) (Fall 1:19).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.