Wrestling
Coaches polls
Class AA
Teams: 1. Kalispell Flathead 112, 2. Billings West 101, 3. Billings Senior 81, 4. Great Falls 63, 5. Belgrade 54, 6. Butte 50.
103: 1. Zach Morse, West 2. Nolan Brown, Belgrade 3. Davin Naldrett, Flathead 4. Reid Whitlock, Butte 5. Tristan Vladic, Senior 6. Cashton Spolar, Capital.
113: 1. Keyan Hernandez, West 2. Colton Gutenberger, Belgrade 3. Aiden Downing, Flathead 4. Logan Younkin, CMR 5. Trey Whitlock, Butte 6. Cole Krutzfeldt, Senior.
120: 1. Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade 2. Jase Van Pelt, West 3. Kyler Raiha, Butte 4. Daylon Forshee, Senior 5. Gage Clothier, GFH 6. Diesel Thompson, Flathead.
126: 1. Carter Schmidt, Belgrade 2. Demetrios Saliaris, Senior 3. Kale Baumann, GFH 4. Dane Lake, Flathead 5. Gavin Cotton, GFH 6. Hunter Rahn, Capital.
132: 1. Teegan Vasquez, Glaicer 2. Idren Peak, Senior 3. Hunter Ketchem, Skyview 4. Kip Pumnea, Butte 5. Dash Nugent, West 6. Grant O'Neiil, GFH.
138: 1. Carson DesRosier, Capital 2. Jesse Aarness, West 3. Jalen Vladic, Senior 4. Asher Kemppainen, Flathead 5. Talen Barrington, Skyview 6. Kaleb Shine, Glacier.
145: 1. Fin Nadeau, Flathead 2. Israel Moreno, Bigsky 3. Irish Furthmyre, GFH 4. James Roan, Senior 5. Connor Konda, Butte 6. Cooper Mcgovern, Gallatin.
152: 1. Avery Allen, Bozeman 2. Calvin Carroll, CMR 3. Cade Troupe, Flathead 4. Dylan Block, GFH 5. Cole Graham, Capital 6. Logan Linn, Belgrade.
160: 1. Drake Rhodes, West 2. Gabe Lake, Flathead 3. Felix Peterson, Gallatin 4. Gabriel Price, CMR 5. Connor Kovick, Capital 6. Trevor Tucker, Sentinel.
170: 1. Paolo Salminen, Skyview 2. Shawn Miller, Senior 3. Anders Thompson, Flathead 4. AJ Lafurge, CMR 5. Cooper Freitag, West 6. Royce Conklin, Glacier.
182: 1. Noah Poe Hatten, Flathead 2. Chris Garcia, West 3. Mason Christian, Butte 4. Gavin Millard, Bozeman 5. Riley Downey, Butte 6. Nathan Kojetin, Skyview.
205: 1. Brendan Lockart, GFH 2. Chase Youso, Flathead 3. Charlie Desmarias, Senior 4. Dillen Barrington, Skyview 5. Xaden Cunningham, Belgrade 6. Sawyer Troupe, Flathead.
285: 1. Talon Marsh, Capital 2. Raven Hensley, GFH 3. Hudson Weins, Bozeman 4. Max Murphy, West 5. Max Lee, Senior 6. Oakely Woody, Gallatin
Class B-C
Teams: Class B: 1. Huntley Project, 2. Glasgow, 3. Cut Bank, 4. Jefferson, 5. Whitehall, 6. Three Forks, 7. Thompson Falls, 8. Columbus/Absarokee, 9. Anaconda, 10. Colstrip. Class C: 1. Circle, 2. Simms, 3. Chinook, 4. Fort Benton, 5. Cascade.
103: Nathan Blodnik, Anaconda; Cole Rogers, Three Forks; Richard Schmidt, Cut Bank; Baylor Burton, Huntley Project; Traic Fainter, Bigfork; Blake Lancaster, Eureka.
113: Brayden Linville, Three Forks; Leo Anderson, Jefferson; Logan Van Dyke, Conrad; Payne Reilly, Forsyth; Navarjo Escarcega, Poplar; Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton.
120: Steven Schubarth, Simms; Riley Davis, Baker; Jase Frederick, Poplar; Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Jake Kuka, Glasgow; Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson.
126: Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; Dayne Sullivan, Simms; Chase Kirkland, Three Forks; Cameron Mikesell, Jefferson; Decker Milender, Superior.
132: Tugg Taylor, Circle; Alex Wahl, Cut Bank; Miguel Ramos, Fairfield; Cooper Cook, Columbus-Absarokee; Drew Carey, Plains; Ty Borge, Columbus.
138: Tyler Niles, Shepherd: Bryson Bartelson, Circle; Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda; Weston Timberman, Columbus-Absarokee; Harold Miller, Shelby.
145: Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls; Roper Mycke, Conrad; Brady Ellison, Columbus-Abarokee; Matt Larson, Cut Bank; John Armstrong, Jefferson.
152: Canyon Casterline, Circle; Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Mason Donaldson, Glasgow; Riley Richtmyer, Townsend; Adyn Meinzen, Florence; Jace Oxarart, Jefferson.
160: Zach Valdez, Colstrip; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project; Devon Nesbitt, Glasgow; Ty Curry, Cut Bank; Shane Reishus, Thompson Falls.
170: Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project; Damien Nesbitt, Glasgow; Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Max Hannum, Thompson Falls; Miguel Perez, Fairfield; Klause Rauser, Townsend.
182: Austin Vanek, Cut Bank; Camryn Mears, Malta; Connor Sawyer, Anaconda; William Loveridge, Huntley Project; Dakota Holbrook, Broadus; Cael Giles, Fairfield.
205: Stran Selman, Huntley Project; Kyler Hallock, Glasgow; Mason Garfield, Wolf Point; Carter Morgan, Choteau; Johnny Fehr, Eureka; Luke Maki, Florence.
285: Caden Crowell, Cascade: Wyatt Dunbar, Chinook; Brock Hanford, Fort Benton; Jacob Berger, Poplar; Leo Scafani, Whitehall; Chandon Vulles, Superior.
