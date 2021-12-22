Wrestling
Coaches polls
Class A
Teams: 1. Sidney, 2. Laurel, 3. Frenchtown, 4. Havre, 5. Lewistown, 6. Miles City, 7. Ronan, 8. Columbia Falls, 9. Dillon, 10. Livingston.
103: Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown; Elijiah Nose, Laurel; Gordon Knapp, Sidney; Caleb Smith, Miles City; Pita Fish, Browning; Ian Dillard, Ronan.
113: Ridge Cote, Ronan; Reece Graves, Sidney; Sheldon Rod, Glendive; Ryder Hansen, Frenchtown; Ryley Knutson, Polson; Winslow Peter, Columbia Falls.
120: Austin Berry, Glendive; Hunter Barnes, Dillon; Isaac Beardsley, Miles City; Chris Hall, Browning; Dyan Delorme, Columbia Falls; Corbin Long, Frenchtown.
126: Owen Lonski, Sidney; Damon McCord, Lewistown; Cabe Mobley, Frenchtown; Noah Michaelson, Laurel; Logan Riley, Columbia Falls; Seth Allen, Corvallis.
132: Austin Ulschak, Laurel; Noah Huffaker, Dillon; Kason Olson, Lewistown; Koda King, Ronan; Jesse Anson, Hamilton; Gage McGilvray, Livingston.
138: Justin Windaur, Columbia Falls; Jason Davis, Corvallis; Quentin Campos, Browning; Brad Melian, Frenchtown; Trae Desauer, Livingston; Kade Wersland, Laurel.
145: Zander Dean, Sidney; Sean Mehling, Hardin; Curry Brown, Miles City; Tristan Stiles, Havre; Landon Bishop, Ronan; Zane Martin, Frenchtown.
152: Zander Burnison, Sidney; Danyk Jacobson, Livingston; Gavin McLean, Frenchtown; Owen Younger, Laurel; Espyn Hostetler, Glendive; Riley Pleninger, Havre.
160: Aden Graves, Sidney; Wyatt Elem, Lewistown; Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown; Kendahl Pleninger, Havre; Kadyn Howe, Hardin; Kaden Pittman, Dillon.
170: Orion Thivierage, Havre; Grady Nelson, Sidney; Camden Johnson, Laurel; Trey Torpen, Columbia Falls; Dillon Warner, Frenchtown; Easton Dejong, Miles City.
182: Kale Cancampen, Havre; Noah Rausch, Frenchtown; Cole Younger, Laurel; Jett Boyce, Lewistown; Cade Gubler, Livingston; Cody Todd, Billings Central.
205: Brendyn Whiteman, Browning; Randy Tommerup, Havre; Dante Pallone, Hardin; Cadogan Wheat, Hamilton; Lyom Bullard, Livingston; Jaiden Gibson, Miles City.
285: Gabe Walker, Miles City; Ayden Williams, Libby; Philip Herald, Frenchtown; Max Morency, Ronan; Carson Lotan, Lewistown; Cordell McNiven, Laurel.
