Wrestling
Coaches polls
Class B/C
Class B Top 10 teams: 1, Huntley Project; 2, Cut Bank; 3, Jefferson; 4, Glasgow; 5, Columbus/Absarokee; 6, Whitehall; 7, Three Forks; 8, Thompson Falls; 9, Anaconda; 10, Colstrip.
Class C Top 5 teams: 1, Circle; 2, Fort Benton; 3, Simms; 4, Cascade; 5, Chinook.
103: Cole Rogers, Three Forks; Nathan Blodnick, Anaconda; Traic Fainter, Bigfork; Richard Schmidt, Cut Bank; Isaac Skogen, Whitehall; Baylor Burton, Huntley Project.
113: Brayden Linville, Three Forks; Leo Anderson, Jefferson; Logan Van Dyke, Conrad; Payne Reilly, Forsyth; Jake Kuka, Glasgow; Navarjo Escarcega, Poplar.
120: Steven Schubarth, Simms; Riley Davis, Baker; Jase Frederick, Poplar; Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Guy Williams, Columbus/Absarokee; Pancho Ibanez, Eureka.
126: Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; Dayne Sullivan, Simms; Chase Kirkland, Three Forks; Cameron Mikesell, Jefferson; Decker Milender, Superior; Landon Smith, Shepherd.
132: Cooper Cook, Columbus/Absarokee; Alex Wahl, Cut Bank; Tugg Taylor, Circle; Miguel Ramos, Fairfield; Ty Borge, Colstrip; Jeffrey Colesworthy, Choteau.
138: Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda; David Schulze, Plains; Kanon Branch, Cut Bank; Tyler Niles, Shepherd; Bryson Bartelson, Circle; Weston Timberman, Columbus/Absarokee.
145: Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls; Roper Mycke, Conrad; Brady Ellison, Columbus/Absarokee; John Armstrong, Jefferson; Matt Larson, Cut Bank; Zaden Heck, Colstrip.
152: Ty Curry, Cut Bank; Canyon Casterline, Circle; Mason Donaldson, Glasgow; Riley Richtmyer, Townsend; Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Adyn Meinzen, Florence.
160: Zach Valdez, Colstrip; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project; Devon Nesbitt, Glasgow; Zach Cox, Colstrip; Jesse Brawley, Baker.
170: Damien Nesbitt, Glasgow; Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project; Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Miguel Perez, Fairfield; Max Hannum, Thompson Falls; Garrett Buckalew, Colstrip.
182: Austin Vanek, Cut Bank; Camryn Mears, Malta; Connor Sawyer, Cascade; William Loveridge, Huntley Project; Dakota Holbrook, Broadus; Silas Acker, Superior.
205: Kyler Hallock, Glasgow; Stran Selman, Huntley Project; Mason Garfield, Wolf Point; Carter Morgan, Choteau; Johnny Fehr, Eureka; Luke Maki, Florence.
285: Caden Crowell, Cascade; Brock Hanford, Fort Benton; Wyatt Dunbar, Chinook; Jacob Berger, Poplar; Leo Scafani, Whitehall; Chandon Vulles, Superior.
