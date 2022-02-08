Wrestling

Coaches polls

Class A

Teams: 1. Frenchtown, 2. Sidney, 3. Columbia Falls, 4. Laurel, 5. Havre, 6. Ronan, 7. Miles City, 8. Livingston, 9. Libby, 10. Hardin.

103: 1. Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown; 2. Elijah Nose, Laurel; 3. Gordon Knapp, Sidney; 4. Riley Knutson, Polson; 5. Caleb Smith, Miles City; 6. Pita Fish, Browning.

113: 1. Ridge Cote, Ronan; 2. Reece Graves, Sidney; 3. Dalton Hinebauch, Lockwood; 4. Ryder Hansen, Frenchtown; 5. Sheldon Rod, Glendive; 6. Matthew Lemer, Havre.

120: 1. Tyler Gilfry, Columbia Falls; 2. Isaac Beardsley, Miles City; 3. Austin Berry, Glendive; 4. Hunter Barnes, Dillon; 5. Gavin Beauman, Frenchtown; 6. Carson Harris, Havre.

126: 1. Owen Lonski, Sidney; 2. Noah Huffaker, Dillon; 3. Koy McAllister, Ronan; 4. Ben Carlsen, Sidney; 5. Gabe Mobley, Frenchtown; 6. Colter Fleming, Livingston.

132: 1. Ashton Ulschak, Laurel; 2. Josiah Kilman, Columbia Falls; 3. Kason Olson, Lewistown; 4. Koda King, Ronan; 5. Gage McGillivray, Livingston; 6. Chris Rakjen, Columbia Falls.

138: 1. Justin Windaur, Columbia Falls; 2. Currey Brown, Miles City; 3. Jason Davis, Corvallis; 4. Sean Mehling, Hardin; 5. Quinton Combs, Browning; 6. Trae Desaveur, Livingston.

145: 1. Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston; 2. Zander Dean, Sidney; 3. Landon Bishop, Ronan; 4. Zane Martin, Frenchtown; 5. Brody Hardy, Frenchtown; 6. Reinhardt Bold, Havre.

152: 1. Gavin McLean, Frenchtown; 2. Zander Burnison, Sidney; 3. Riley Pleninger, Havre; 4. Owen Younger, Laurel; 5. Espyn Hostetler, Glendive; 6. Caleb Cheff, Ronan.

160: 1. Aden Graves, Sidney; 2. Wyatt Elam, Lewistown; 3. Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown; 4. Johnny Williams, Corvallis; 5. Kadyn Howe, Hardin; 6. Kaden Pittman, Dillon.

170: 1. Orion Thivierge, Havre; 2. Grady Nelson, Sidney; 3. Camden Johnson, Laurel; 4. Tristan Fisher, Ronan; 5. Brandon Role, Columbia Falls; 6. Rowdy White, Columbia Falls.

182: 1. Cade Gubler, Livingston; 2. Jacy Deshazer, Libby; 3. Kale VanCampen, Havre; 4. Noah Rausch, Frenchtown; 5. Cole Younger, Laurel; 6. Cody Todd, Billings Central.

205: 1. Brendyn Whiteman, Browning; 2. Dante Pallone, Hardin; 3. Brody Harris, Frenchtown; 4. Lyom Bullard, Livingston; 5. Cadogan Wheat, Hamilton; 6. Randy Tommerup, Havre.

285: 1. Gabe Walker, Miles City; 2. Philip Herald, Frenchtown; 3. Ayden Williamson, Libby; 4. Holden Meged, Sidney; 5. Max Morency, Ronan; 6. Seth Benge, Billings Central.

