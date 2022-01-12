Wrestling
Coaches poll
Class B-C
Teams: Class B: 1. Huntley Project, 2. Cut Bank, 3. Glasgow, 4. Boulder, 5. Whitehall, 6. Three Forks, 7. Thompson Falls, 8. Columbus-Absorakee, 9. Anaconda, 10. Colstrip. Class C: 1. Circle, 2. Fort Benton, 3. Simms, 4. Chinook, 5. Cascade.
103: Cole Rogers (TFORK), Nathan Blodnick (ANA), Richard Schmidt (CB), Baylor Burton (HP), Landon Young (POP), Traic Fainter (BFORK).
113: Brayden Linville (TFORK), Leo Anderson (BOU), Logan Van Dyke (CON), Jake Kuka (GLA), Payne Reilly (FOR), Trevor O'Hara (FTB).
120: Steven Schubarth (SIM), Riley Davis (BAK), Jase Frederick (POP), Gavin Nedens (HP), Navarjo Escarcega (POP), Pancho Ibanez (EUR).
126: Cooper Lane (HP), Dayne Sullivan (SIM), Chase Kirkland (TFORK), Cameron Mikesell (BOU), Decker Milender (SUP), Langdon Smith (SHP).
132: Alex Wahl (CB), Tugg Taylor (CIR), Miguel Ramos (FF), Cooper Cook (COL/ABS), Drew Carey (PLA), Ty Borge (COL).
138: Tommy Sawyer (ANA), Kanon Branch (CB), Tyler Niles (SHP), Bryson Bartelson (CIR), Weston Timberman (COL/ABS), David Schulze (PLA).
145: Trae Thilmony (TFALLS), Roper Mycke (CON), Brady Ellison (COL/ABS), John Armstrong (BOU), Matt Larson (CB), Zaden Heck (COL).
152: Ty Curry (CB), Canyon Casterline (CIR), Eli Ratliff (TFALLS), Mason Donaldson (GLA), Riley Richtmyer (TOWN), Adyn Meinzen (FLO).
160: Zach Valdez (COL), Miles Hoerauf (WHL), Garrett Sholley (HP), Devon Nesbitt (GLA), Shane Reishus (TFALLS), Zach Cox (COL).
170: Wylee Lindeen (HP), Damien Nesbitt (GLA), Tyler Schoen (CHI), Max Hannum (TFALLS), Miguel Perez (FF), Klause Rauser (TOWN).
182: Austin Vanek (CB), Camryn Mears (MAL), Connor Sawyer (CAS), William Loveridge (HP), Dakota Holbrook (BRD), Cael Giles (FF).
205: Stran Selman (HP), Kyler Hallock (GLA), Mason Garfield (WP), Carter Morgan (CHO), Johnny Fehr (EUR), Luke Maki (FLO).
285: Caden Crowell (CAS), Brock Hanford (FTB), Wyatt Dunbar (CHI), Jacob Berger (POP), Leo Scafani (WHL), Chandon Vulles (SUP).
