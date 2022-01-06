Wrestling

Coaches polls

Class A

Teams: 1, Sidney; 2, Laurel; 3, Frenchtown; 4, Havre; 5, Lewistown; 6, Miles City; 7, Ronan; 8, Columbia Falls; 9, Dillon; 10. Livingston.

103: Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown; Elijiah Nose, Laurel; Gordan Knapp, Sidney; Caleb Smith, Miles City; Pita Fish, Browning; Ian Dillard, Ronan.

113: Ridge Cote, Ronan; Reece Graves, Sidney; Sheldon Rod, Glendive; Ryder Hansen, Frenchtown; Ryley Knutson, Polson; Winslow Peter, Columbia Falls.

120: Austin Berry, Glendive; Hunter Barns, Dillon; Issac Beardsly, Miles City; Chris Hall, Browning; Dylan Delorme, Columbia Falls; Corbin Long, Frenchtown.

126: Owen Lonski, Sidney; Damon Mcord, Lewistown; Cabe Mobbley, Frenchtown; Noah Michaelson, Laurel; Logan Riley, Columbia Falls; Seth Allen, Corvallis.

132: Ashton Uschak, Laurel; Noah Huffaker, Dillon; Kason Olson, Lewistown; Koda King, Ronan; Jesse Anson, Hamilton; Gage McGilvray, Livingston.

138: Justin Windaur, Columbia Falls; Jason Davis, Corvallis; Quentin Campos, Browning; Brad Melian, Frenchtown; Trae Desaueur, Livingston; Kade Wersland, Laurel.

145: Zander Dean, Sidney; Sean Mehling, Hardin; Curry Brown, Miles City; Tristan Styles, Havre; Landon Bishop, Ronan; Zane Martin, Frenchtown.

152: Zander Burnison, Sidney; Danyk Jacobson, Livingston; Gavin Mclean, Frenchtown; Owen Younger, Laurel; Espyn Hostettler, Glendive; Riley Pleninger, Havre.

160: Aden Graves, Sidney; Wyatt Elem, Lewistown; Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown; Kendahl Pleneger, Havre; Kadyn Howe, Hardin; Kaden Pittman, Dillon.

170: Orion Thiverge, Havre; Grady Nelson, Sidney; Camden Johnson, Laurel; Trey Torpen, Columbia Falls; Dillion Warner, Frenchtown; Easton Dejong, Miles City.

182: Kale CanCampen, Havre; Noah Rausch, Frenchtown; Cole Younger, Laurel; Jett Boyce, Lewistown; Cade Gubler, Livingston; Cody Todd, Billings Central.

205: Brendyn Whiteman, Browning; Randy Tommerup, Havre; Dante Pallone, Harden; Cadogan Wheat, Hamilton; Lyom Bullard, Livingston; Jaiden Gibson, Miles City.

285: Gabe Walker, Miles City; Ayden Williams, Libby; Philip Herald, Frenchtown; Max Morency, Ronan; Carson Lotan, Lewistown; Cordell McNiven, Laurel.

