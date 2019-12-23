C.M. Russell Holiday Wrestling Classic
at Great Falls
Team scores: Missoula Big Sky 204.5, Great Falls 193.5, Billings Skyview 176, Billings Senior 175.5, Helena Capital 166, Billings West 162, Bozeman 161, Butte 157, Havre 114.5, Glendive 105, Great Falls Russell 102, Kalispell Glacier 102, Glasgow 99, Belgrade 91, Lewistown 90.5, Townsend 85, Circle 85, Colstrip 81, Great Falls JV 80, Miles City 79, Laurel 72, Columbia Falls 71.5, Cut Bank 70, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 67, Thompson Falls 61.5, Whitehall 60, Dillon 59, Conrad 51.5, Livingston 51.5, Browning 46, Malta 45, Helena 44.5, Missoula Hellgate 44, Simms 38.5, Cascade 36, Ronan 36, Manhattan 34, Shelby 33.5, Anaconda 33, Jefferson 33, Hamilton 32.5, Poplar 32.5, Fort Benton 31, Fairfield 30, Whitefish 30, Chinook 29, Valier 28, Great Falls Russell JV 26, Florence-Carlton 24, Harlem 21, Forsyth 20, Great Falls High III 13, Great Falls Central 10, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 8, Wolf Point 8, Highwood 7, Great Falls Russell III 4, Belt 0, Choteau 0, White Sulphur Springs 0.
Order of finish
103: Hunter Ketchem, Skyview; Hunter Rahn, Capital; Jase Van Pelt, West; Josh Melton, Glacier; Holden Howe, Senior; Colton Gutenberger, Belgrade; Nathan Blodnick, Anaconda; Leo Anderson, Jefferson.
113: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade; Teegan Vasquez, Glacier; Krayle Stormer, Circle; Jalen Vladic, Senior; Wyatt Van Pelts, West; Christian Sherman, Butte; Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls; Nate Preston, CMR JV.
120: Tanner Cook, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls; Tugg Taylor, Circle; Israel Moreno, Misosula Big Sky; Colton Martello, CMR; Keagan Gransbery, Butte; Jesse Aarness, West; Dre Coles, Great Falls.
126: Drake Rhodes, West; Cameron Pleninger, Havre; Jayden Ramirez, Senior; Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls; Roper Mycke, Conrad; Cody Harrington, Glendive; Dylan Emborg, Skyview; Isaac Ayers, Big Sky.
132: Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; Carson DesRosier, Capital; Avery Allen, Bozeman; RJ Lowdog, West; Colten Fast, Glasgow; Matthew Dewitt, Senior; Mike Wilkinson, Whitehall; Brady Ellison, C-A-PC.
138: Leif Schroeder, Bozeman; Scout Allen, Butte; Idren Peak, Senior; Calvin Carroll, CMR; Gentry Lamb, Skyview; Easton Held, Townsend; Zach Valdez, Colstrip; Espyn Hostetler, Glendive.
145: Connor Harris, Havre; Brock Rodriguez, Bozeman; Trevin Welzien, Big Sky; Cache Hilliard, Great Falls; Cole Becker, Circle; Ron Barnhill, Conrad; Wyatt Schneider, Capital; Alex Kober, Livingston.
152: Hunter Meinzen, Big Sky; Paolo Salminen, Skyview; Adin Gibson, Livingston; AJ Lafurge, CMR: Dalton Tvedt, Miles City; Kaden Zimmerman, Glasgow; Tyler Emineth, Laurel; Brendan Gill, Belgrade.
160: Dougie Swanson, Big Sky; Austin Vanek, Cut Bank; Duane Otto II, Lewistown; Bridger Williams, Hamilton; Orion Thivierge, Havre; Brenan Hager, Miles City; Callan Mears, Malta; Jacoby Mattern, Glendive.
170: Cooper Hoffman, Dillon; Rylin Burns, Colstrip; Bridger Hall, Big Sky; Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive; Thomas Klepps, Senior; Will Lane, Townsend; Keaton Potter, Lewistown; Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls.
182: Jett Rebish, Big Sky; Noah Kovick, Capital; Liam Swanson, Great Falls; Dylan Nieskens, Glasgow; Rylen Fisher, Great Falls JV; Peyton Morton, Senior; Charlie Bullcalf, Browning; Seth Alarcon, Thompson Falls.
205: Brenner Bushfield, Skyview; Elijah Davis, Great Falls; Zane McCormick, Capital; Kobe Moreno, Butte; Cooper Larson, Glasgow; Xaden Cunningham, Belgrade; Jason Langan, Bozeman; Brett Monroe, Valier.
285: Ethan Deroche, Great Falls; Kameron Moreno, Butte; Tom Walkup, Bozeman; Mayson Phipps, Glasgow; Trey Yates, Colstrip; Carter Beer, C-A-PC; Josh Lee, Capital; Camryn Vergeront, Glacier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.