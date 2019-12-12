Class B-C Wrestling Rankings
Top 10 Class B teams: Glasgow, St. Ignatius-Charlo, Huntley Project, Townsend, Whitehall, Thompson Falls, Cut Bank, Eureka, Colstrip, Columbus-Absarokee.
Top three Class C teams: Circle, Alberton-Superior, Cascade.
Individual rankings
103: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Nathan Blodnik, Anaconda; Guy Williams, Columbus-Absarokee; Ryder Hanson, Superior; Leo Anderson, Jefferson; Kody Dillard, St. Ignatius-Charlo.
113: Krayle Stormer, Circle; Parker Craig, Huntley Project; Christian Davis, Jefferson; Lily Grismer, Cascade; Michael Reiff, Whitehall; Shilow McKay, Poplar.
120: Tanner Cook, Columbus-Absarokee; Tugg Taylor,Circle; Jase Frederick, Poplar; Cody St. Clair, Jefferson; Bryson Bartleson, Circle; Dawson Powers, Whitehall.
126: Gunner Smith, Eureka; Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls; Walker Murphy, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Ashton Christman, Huntley Project; Jacob Miers, Glasgow; Dayne Sullivan, Simms.
132: Colten Fast, Glasgow; Kyle Durden, Eureka; Roman Sparks, Thompson Falls; Riley Richtmyer, Townsend; Mike Wilkinson, Whitehall; Roper Mycke, Conrad.
138: Nathan Schmidt, Eureka; Clayton Donally, Huntley Project; Easton Held, Townsend; Matt Larson, Cut Bank; Elijah Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Devon Nesbitt, Baker.
145: Cole Becker, Circle; Hunter Reum, Poplar; Isaac DuMontier, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Zach Valdez, Colstrip; Wesley Buchannan, Superior; Blake Zimmerman, Huntley Project.
152: Andrew Anderson, Cut Bank; Darwin Adams, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Dawson Buckalew, Colstrip; Riley Forcella, Whitehall; Garrett Pruttis, Chinook; Wye Lindeen, Huntley Project.
160: Austin Vanek, Cut Bank; Kaden Zimmerman, Glasgow; Callen Mears, Malta; Ty Steele, Townsend; Kyler Hallock, Glasgow; Cyrus Richardson, Manhattan.
170: Rylin Burns, Colstrip; Isaiah Alik, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Caden Crowell, Cascade; Will Lane, Townsend; Padden Vanattan, Forsyth; William Loveridge, Huntley Project.
182: Dylan Nieskens, Glasgow; Nate Gorham, Shepherd; Kyler Alm, Florence; Trey Green, Alberton-Superior; Stran Selman, Huntley Project; Mason Garfield, Wolf Point.
205: Dakota Irvine, Thompson Falls; Lane Hinderager, Simms; Brett Monroe, Valier; Chanden Vulles, Alberton-Superior; Jacob Berger, Poplar; Copper Larson, Glasgow.
285: Trey Yates, Colstrip; Journey Grimsrud, Huntley Project; Mayson Phipps, Glasgow; Reubin Swenson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Jandon Lamb, Townsend; Chase Hould, Huntley Project.
Class A rankings
Teams: Sidney, Frenchtown, Corvallis, Lewistown, Laurel, Miles City, Havre, Columbia Falls, Libby, Hamilton.
103: Landon Stewart, Frenchtown; Keagan Cosby, Stevensville; Levi Ninburg, Laurel; Owen Lonski, Sidney; Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown; Braeben Illif, Polson.
113: Mick Chagnon, Havre; Eli Warner, Frenchtown; Justin Windaver, Columbia Falls; Zander Dean, Sidney; Braxton Scheeler, Miles City; Josiah Killman, Columbia Falls.
120: Walter Dyern, Frenchtown; Kaiden Cline, Sidney; Riley Pleninger, Havre; Kanyon Stoher, Corvallis; Nick Blanchard, Frenchtown; Austen Berry, Glendive.
126: Wyatt Mager, Lewistown; Cameron Pleninger, Havre; Jordan Darby, Sidney; Kedsich Baker, Polson; Jason Davis, Corvallis; Cody Harrington, Glendive.
132: Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; Jake Bibler, Frenchtown; Everett Jensen, Sidney; James Wissenbach, Corvallis; Kellen Norman, Polson; Caleb Cheff, Ronan.
138: Damin Leidholt, Miles City; Marc Ramirez, Havre; Kolton Reid, Sidney; Jaxon Heiz, Columbia Falls; Zan Nordwick, Libby; Quinton Compos, Browning.
145: Aden Graves, Sidney; Keegan Thompson, Laurel; Triston Davis, Corvallis; John Warner, Frenchtown; Espyn Hostetler, Glendive; Kal Van Campen, Havre.
152: Kade Graves, Sidney; Trey Thompson, Libby; Randy Tommerup, Havre; Payton Hichs, Frenchtown; Jace Guptill, Havre; Hunter Hoover, Libby.
166: Bridger Williams, Hamilton; Duane Otto II, Lewistown; Dylan Lutz, Sidney; Tucker Masters, Libby; Jacoby Mattern, Glendive; Logan Adler, Polson.
170: Cooper Hoffman, Dillon; Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive; Keaton Potter, Lewistown; Cameron Ross, Whitefish; Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls; Bryce Weidow, Corvallis.
182: Riley Waters, Sidney; Cameron Younger, Laurel; Conner Schwent, havre; Charley Bullcalf, Browning; Josh Wehs, Stevensville; Michael Masley, Glendive.
205: Jett Jones, Sidney; Tate Jones, Frenchtown; Brock Jones, Hamilton; Aaron O'Roake, Polson; Dante Pallone, Hardin; Jesse Little Boy, Ronan.
Hwt: Tyler Harms, Miles City; Brodey Skogen, Sidney; Chuete Brave Rock, Browning; Dylan Morris, Lewistown; Tommy Phelps, Columbia Falls; Timothy Rindahl, Hardin.
