Class A Duals at LewistownFriday Pool ARound 1Columbia Falls defeated Butte Central 77-0.Billings Central defeated Browning 60-15.Sidney defeated Corvallis 64-9.Round 2Columbia Falls defeated Sidney 39-24.Corvallis defeated Browning 42-30.Billings Central defeated Butte Central 54-18.Round 3Columbia Falls defeated Corvallis 59-10.Browning defeated Butte Central 48-12.Round 4Columbia Falls defeated Billings Central 58-18.Sidney defeated Browning 63-12.Round 5Corvallis defeated Billings Central 34-27.Sidney defeated Butte Central 66-6.Pool BRound 1Laurel defeated Hamilton 59-16.Lewistown defeated Glendive 33-27.Round 2Frenchtown defeated Glendive 53-18.Laurel defeated Lewistown 58-10.Round 3Frenchtown defeated Lewistown 52-21.Glendive defeated Hamilton 42-33.Round 4Frenchtown defeated Hamilton 65-12.Laurel defeated Glendive 48-24.Round 5 Laurel defeated Frenchtown 36-36.Lewistown defeated Hamilton 57-12.Pool CRound 1Havre defeated Libby / Troy 47-25.Lockwood defeated Polson 59-18.Round 2Polson defeated Whitefish 42-24.Havre defeated Lockwood 42-31.Round 3Lockwood defeated Whitefish 58-12.Libby / Troy defeated Polson 66-6.Round 4Libby / Troy defeated Whitefish 69-6.Havre defeated Polson 66-6.Round 5Havre defeated Whitefish 53-9.Libby / Troy defeated Lockwood 42-36.Pool DRound 1Dillon defeated Livingston 42-36.Ronan defeated Hardin 48-29.Round 2Ronan defeated Miles City 42-28.Dillon defeated Hardin 36-33.Round 3Miles City defeated Hardin 51-21.Ronan defeated Livingston 49-18.Round 4Miles City defeated Livingston 59-18.Ronan defeated Dillon 48-29.Round 5Miles City defeated Dillon 53-24.Livingston defeated Hardin 42-33.NOTE: The tourney concludes on Saturday.
