Class A
Coaches Poll
Teams: Sidney, Laurel, Miles City, Lewistown, Frenchtown, Havre, Livingston, Columbia Falls, Polson, Hamilton.
Individuals
103: Landon Stewert, Frenchtown; Owen Lonski, Sidney; Braedn Illif, Polson; Damen McCord, Lewistown; Andrew Caemody, Hamilton; Brayden Linvillle, Livingston.
113: Zander Dean, Sidney; Mick Changon, Havre; Eli Warner, Frenchtown; Justin Windaver, Columbia Falls; Braxton Scheller, Miles City; Ivan Lee, Laurel.
120: Walter Dyer, Frenchtown; Kaiden Cline, Sidney; Riley Pleninger, Havre; Noah Huffacherz, Dillon; Maysen Cowell, Polson; Kaygon Stocker, Corvallis.
126: Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; Jake Bibler, Frenchtown; Cameron Pleninger, Havre; Jordan Darby, Sidney; Kedrick Baker, Polson; Curry Brown, Miles City.
132: Everett Jensen, Sidney; Zane Schroeder, Frenchtown; James Wissenbach, Corvallis; Caleb Cheff, Ronan; Aden Rogge, Livingston; Keilen Norman, Polson.
138: Cade Gubler, Livingston; Damian Leidholt, Miles City; Keagan Campbell, Laurel; Kolton Reid, Sidney; John Warner, Frenchtown; Daktoa Flannery, Whitefish.
145: Aden Graves, Sidney; Tristen Davis, Corvallis; Kaide Campbell, Miles City; Keagan Thompson, Laurel; Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown; Alex Kober, Livingston.
152: Connor Harris, Havre; Kade Graves, Sidney; Aden Gibson, Livingston; Trey Thompson, Libby; Bridger Williams, Hamilton; Lucas Thatcher, Columbia Falls.
160: Dylan Lutz, Sidney; Orion Thivierge, Havre; Duan Otto II, Lewistown; Tucker Masters, Libby; Logan Adler, Polson; Cole Younger, Laurel.
170: Cooper Hoffman, Dillon; Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive; Keaton Potter, Lewistown; COnnor Schwend, Hardin; Daniel Collins Bishop, Ronan; Easton Hopes, Sidney.
182: Riley Waters, Sidney; Cameron Younger, Laurel; Canyon Shope, Frenchotwn; DJ Laycock, Columbia Falls; Donald Maurer, Laurel; Tommy Campbell, Ronan.
205: Jett Jones, Sidney; Tate Jones, Frenchtown; Landon Farrar, Lewistown; Gadsgen Wheat, Hamilton; Preston Hales, Dillon; Brock Jones, Hamilton.
285: Tyler Harms, Miles City; Brodey Skogan, Sidney; Bo Hakert, Billings Central; Ayden Williamson, Libby; Chuck BraveRock, Browning; Gabe Hernandez, Laurel.
