Class A Wrestling Coaches Poll

Teams: Sidney, Lewistown, Frenchtown, Miles City, Laurel, Havre, Columbia Falls, Livingston-Big Timber, Libby, Whitefish.

103: 1. Landon Stewart, Frenchtown; 2. Ryley Knutson, Polson; 3. Gordon Knapp, Sidney; 4. Chris Hall, Browning; 5. Caleb Smith, Miles City; 6. Josh Pindle, Lockwood

113: 1. Owen Lonski, Sidney; 2. Hunter Barnes, Dillon; 3. Austin Berry, Glendive; 4. Nathan Sproul, Whitefish; 5. Jett Campbell; Frenchtown; 6. Damon McCord, Lewistown 

120: 1. Eli Warner, Frenchtown; 2. Mick Chagnon, Havre; 3. Kolby Hutzenbiler, Sidney; 4. Ashton Ulschak, Laurel; 5. Jesse Anson, Whitefish; 6. Josiah Kilman, Columbia Falls

126: 1. Zander Dean, Sidney; 2. Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls; 3. Noah Huffaker, Dillon; 4. Mayson Cowell, Polson; 5. Jonatham Kerr, Laurel; 6. Kason Olsen, Lewistown

132: 1. Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; 2. Kolton Reid, Sidney; 3. Curry Brown, Miles City; 4. Zander Spady, Libby; 5. Beaudan Decher, Ronan; 6. Devon O'Neill, Billings Central

138: 1. Jordan Darby, Sidney; 2. Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston; 3. John Warner, Frenchtown; 4. Hayden Azure, Glendive; 5. Jason Davis, Corvallis; 6. Riley Pleninger, Havre

145: 1. Damian Leidholt, Miles City; 2. Zander Burnison, Sidney; 3. Cody Harrington, Glendive; 4. Wyatt Elam, Lewistown; 5. Zane Martin, Frenchtown; 6. Davis Sharp, Browning

152: 1. Aden Graves, Sidney; 2. Cody Crase, Libby; 3. Tyler Eminenth, Laurel; 4. Ashton Grover, Lewistown; 5. Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown; 6. Alex Kober, Livingston

160: 1. Gavin Mclean, Frenchtown; 2. Kade Graves, Sidney; 3. Kade VanCampen, Havre; 4. Cade Gubler, Livingston; 5. Jace Dechazier, Libby; 6. Aaron Forster, Billings Central

170: 1. Orion Thevierge, Havre; 2. Dylan Lutz, Sidney; 3. Keaton Potter, Lewistown; 4. Noah Rausch, Frenchtown; 5. Cole Younger, Laurel; 6. Daniel Collens Bishop, Ronan

182: 1. Landon Farrar, Lewistown; 2. Easton Hopes, Sidney; 3. Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls; 4. Canyon Shope, Frenchtown; 5. Thristen Fisher, Ronan; 6. Jace Augare, Browning

205: 1. Riley Waters, Sidney; 2. Brandon Roll, Columbia Falls; 3. Connor Ulschak, Laurel; 4. Brendyn Whiteman, Browning; 5. Nathan Hansen, Frenchtown; 6. Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton

285: 1. Brodey Skogen, Sidney; 2. Gabe Walker, Miles City; 3. Dylan Morris, Lewistown; 4. Aden Williamson, Libby; 5. Philip Herald, Frenchtown; 6. Gabe Hernandez, Laurel

