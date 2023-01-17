Class A Coaches Poll

Teams: 1. Havre, 2. Columbia Falls, 3. Sidney, 4. Miles City, 5. Frenchtown, 6. Ronan, 7. Lockwood, 8. Hardin, 9. Livingston-Big Timber, 10. Laurel.

103: 1.Isaac Stewart-Frenchtown; 2.Gordan Knapp-Sidney; 3.Caleb Smith-Miles City; 4.August Courville-Ronan; 5.Kona Fandric-Lockwood; 6.Jaxson Sterling-Columbia Falls.

113: 1.Logan Barnes-Dillon; 2.Matt Lemer-Havre; 3.Cale Nedens-Hardin; 4.Corbin Long-Frenchtown; 5.Cameron Beal-Hamilton; 6.Jake Phalen-Miles City.

120: 1.Ridge Cote-Ronan; 2.Brody Ketterling-Lockwood; 3.Brody Keysor-Sidney; 4.Ryder Hansen-Frenchtown; 5.Pita Fish-Browning; 6.Sean Davis-Corvallis. 

126: 1.Cole Krutzfeldt-Lockwood; 2.Austin Berry-Glendive; 3.Reed Mantle-Havre; 4.Tyler Gilfrey-Columbia Falls; 5.Hunter Barnes-Dillon; 6.Dalton Hinbaugh-Lockwood.

132: 1.Reece Graves-Sidney; 2.Isaac Beardsley-Miles City; 3.Trae DeSaveur-Livingston-Big Timber; 4.Jesse Ansen-Hamilton; 5.Seth Allen-Corvallis; 6.Dylan Delorme-Columbia Falls.

138: 1.Owen Lonski-Sidney; 2.Gage McGillvray-Livingston-Big Timber; 3.Tristan Stygles-Havre; 4.Currey Brown-Miles City; 5.Chris Rathjen-Columbia Falls; 6.Zekiah Meyers-Libby.

145: 1.Zander Dean-Sidney; 2.Sean Mehling-Hardin; 3.Koda King-Ronan; 4.Tahj Wells-Browning; 5.Reinhard Bold-Havre; 6.Cody Hofer-Billings Central.

152: 1.Justin Windauer-Columbia Falls; 2.Brody Hardy-Frenchtown; 3.Kade Wersland-Laurel; 4.Zane Anderson-Lockwood; 5.Dominque McKay-Ronan; 6.Ty Schepens-Sidney.

160: 1.Wyatt Elam-Lewistown; 2.Blaise Cronk-Columbia Falls; 3.Miles Wells-Hardin; 4.Jonny Williams-Corvallis; 5.Espyn Hostetler-Glendive; 6.Beau Mares-Laurel.

170: 1.Camden Johnson-Laurel; 2.Pierce Capalette-Havre; 3.Rowdy Crump-Columbia Falls; 4.Bodee Davis-Corvallis; 5.James Warner-Libby; 6.Brady Hout-Ronan. 

182: 1.Cale VanCampen-Havre; 2.Noah Rausch-Frenchtown; 3.Brandon Role-Columbia Falls; 4.Matthew Niemi-Libby; 5.Easton Dejong-Miles City; 6.Cole Dalke Ronan.

205: 1.Jace Deshazer-Libby; 2.Jett Boyce-Lewistown; 3.Derrick Saltzman-Hamilton; 4.Seth Benge-Billings Central; 5.Kai Nash-Whitefish; 6.Jaiden Gibson-Miles City.

285: 1.Holden Meged-Miles City; 2.Brendyn Whiteman-Browning; 3.Philip Herald-Frenchtown; 4.Caleb Kleinke-Sidney; 5.Jackson Miller-Miles City; 6.Trevor Lewis-Havre.

