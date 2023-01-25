Class A Coaches Poll
Teams: 1. Columbia Falls, 2. Havre, 3. Laurel, 4. Frenchtown, 5. Sidney, 6. Miles City, 7. Ronan, 8. Lockwood, 9. Hardin, 10. Libby.
103: 1. Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown; 2. Gordan Knapp, Sidney; 3. August Courville, Ronan; 4. Kona Fandich, Lockwood; 5. Caleb Smith, Miles City; 6. Jaxson Sterling, Columbia Falls
113: 1. Logan Barnes, Dillon; 2. Cale Nedens, Hardin; 3. Matt Lemer, Havre; 4. Corbin Long,; Frenchtown; 5. Jake Phalen, Miles City; 6. Cameron Beal, Hamilton
120: 1. Brody Ketterling, Lockwood; 2. Ridge Cote, Ronan; 3. Brody Keysor, Sidney; 4. Ryder Hansen, Frenchtown; 5. Pita Fish, Browning; 6. Sean Davis, Corvallis
126: 1. Cole Krutzfeldt, Lockwood; 2. Austin Berry, Glendive; 3. Tyler Gilfrey, Columbia Falls; 4. Reed Mantle, Havre; 5. Hunter Barnes, Dillon; 6. Dalton Hinbaugh, Lockwood
132: 1. Reece Graves, Sidney; 2. Isaac Beardsly, Miles City; 3. Trae DeSaveur, Park; 4. Jesse Ansen, Hamilton; 5. Seth Allen, Corvallis; 6. Dylan Delorme, Columbia Falls
138: 1. Gage McGillvray, Park; 2. Tristan Stygles, Havre; 3. Curry Brown, Miles City; 4. Chris Rathjen, Columbia Falls; 5. Silva Fortino, Ronan; 6. Owen Lonski, Sidney
145: 1. Zander Dean, Sidney; 2. Sean Mehling, Hardin; 3. Koda King, Ronan; 4. Tahj Wells, Browning; 5. Reinhard Bold, Havre; 6. Cody Hofer, Billings Central
152: 1. Brody Hardy, Frenchtown; 2. Blaise Cronk, Columbia Falls; 3. Kade Wersland, Laurel; 4. Zane Anderson, Lockwood; 5. Daniel Edmonds, Havre; 6. Hank Hagenbarth, DIlon
160: 1. Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls; 2. Owen Younger, Laurel; 3. Miles Wells, Hardin; 4. Espyn Hostetler, Glendive; 5. Jonny Williams Corvallis; 6. Beau Mares, Laurel
170: 1. Camden Johnson, Laurel; 2. Wyatt Elam, Fergus; 3. Rowdy Crump, Columbia Falls; 4. Landon Capalette, Havre; 5. Bodee Davis, Corvallis; 6. Jame Warner, Libby
182: 1. Cale VanCampen, Havre; 2. Noah Rausch, Frenchtown; 3. Brandon Role, Columbia Falls; 4. Matthew Niemi, Libby; 5. Easton Dejong, Miles City; 6. Pierce Caplette, Havre
205: 1. Jace Deshazer, Libby; 2. Jett Boyce, Fergus; 3. Seth Benge, Billings Central; 4. Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton; 5. Kai Nash, Whitefish; 6. Jaiden Gibson, Miles City
Hwt: 1. Holden Meged, Miles City; 2. Brendyn Whiteman, Browning; 3. Phiip Herald, Frenchtown; 4. Caleb Kleinke, Sidney; 5. Jackson Miller, Miles City; 6. Trevor Lewis, Havre
