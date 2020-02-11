Class A wrestling Coaches Poll

Teams: Sidney, Frenchtown, Laurel, Browning, Miles City, Havre, Libby, Polson, Lewistown, Columbia Falls.

103: Landon Stewart, Frenchtown; Owen Lonski, Sidney; Andrew Carmody, Hamilton; Kaden Wise, Sidney; Cael Schwindt, Libby; Noah Michaelson, Laurel.

113: Walker Dyer, Frenchtown; Zander Dean, Sidney; Mick Chagnon, Havre; Braxton Scheeler, Miles City; Justin Windaver, Columbia Falls; Ivan Lee, Laurel.

120: Kaiden Cline, Sidney; Eli Warner, Frenchtown; Riley Pleninger, Havre; Mayson Cowell, Polson; Nichola Blanchard, Frenchtown; Noah Huffaker, Dillon.

126: Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; Jake Bibler, Frenchtown; Kedrick Baker, Polson; Kolby Hutzenbiler, Sidney; Xander Spady, Libby; Curry Brown, Miles City.

132: Jordan Darby, Sidney; Cameron Pleninger, Havre; Zane Schroeder, Frenchtown; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston; Quentin Campos, Browning; Everett Jensen, Sidney.

138: Damian Leidholt, Miles City; Keagan Campbell, Laurel; Kolton Reid, Sidney; John Warner, Frenchtown; Cade Gubler, Livingston; Zander Burnison, Sidney.

145: Aden Graves, Sidney; Triston Davis, Corvallis; Kaid Campbell, Miles City; Keagan Thompson, Laurel; Kolby Reum, Ronan; Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown.

152: Connor Harris, Havre; Adin Gibson, Livingston; Kade Graves, Sidney; Trey Thompson, Libby; Lucas Thatcker, Columbia Falls; Tyler Emineth, Laurel.

160: Bridger Williams, Hamilton; Orion Thivierge, Havre; Dylan Lutz, Sidney; Duane Otto, Lewistown; Cody Crase, Libby; Jacoby Matten, Glendive.

170: Cooper Hoffman, Dillon; Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive; Conner Schwend, Hardin; Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls; Easton Hopes, Sidney; Keaton Potter, Lewistown.

182: Riley Waters, Sidney; Cameron Younger, Laurel; Charlie Bullcalf, Browning; Canyon Shope, Frenchtown; Braydon Stone, Columbia Falls; Donald Maurer, Laurel.

205: Jett Jones, Sidney; Tate Jones, Frenchtown; Connor Ulschek, Laurel; Landon Farrar, Lewistown; Jayden Salios, Browning; Preston Hales, Dillon.

285: Brodey Skogen, Sidney; Tyler Harms, Miles City; Chuck Braverock, Browning; Dylan Morris, Lewistown; Bo Hakert, Billings Central; Ayden Williamson, Libby.

