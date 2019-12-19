Class A Wrestling Coaches Poll

Top teams: Sidney, Frenchtown, Corvallis, Laurel, Lewistown, Miles City, Glendive, Libby, Columbia Falls, Hamilton.

Top individuals

103: Landon Stewart, Frenchtown; Keagan Crosby, Stevensville; Owen Lonski, Sidney; Levi Ninburg, Laurel; Damen McCord (school NA); Braedon Illif, Polson.

113: Mick Chagnon, Havre; Eli Warner, Frenchtown; Zander Dean, Sidney; Justin Windaver, Columbia Falls; Braxton Scheeler, Miles City; Ivan Lee, Laurel.

120: Walter Dyer, Frenchtown; Kaiden Cline, Sidney; Wyatt Mager, Lewistown; Nick Blanchard, Frenchtown; Riley Pleninger, Havre; Jonathan Herr, Laurel.

126: Cooper Birdwall, Lewistown; Jake Bibler, Frenchtown; Cameron Pleninger, Havre; Jordan Darby, Sidney; Kedrick Beher, Polson; Jason Davis, Corvallis.

132: Everett Jensen, Sidney; James Wissenbach, Corvallis; Caleb Cheff, Ronan; Aden Winter, Laurel; Zane Schroeder, Frenchtown; Kennen Norman, Polson.

138: Damin Leidholt, Miles City; Keegan Campbell, Laurel; Kolton Reid, Sidney; John Warner, Frenchtown; Jaxon Heiz, Columbia Falls; Zan Nordwick, Libby.

145: Aden Graves, Sidney; Triston Davis, Corvallis; Smokey Stoher, Frenchtown; Kaid Campbell, Miles City; Zander Burnison, Sidney; Kal Can Campen, Havre.

152: Kade Graves, Sidney; Trey Thompson, Libby; Payton Hicks, Frenchtown; Tyler Eminth, Laurel; Cody Todd, Billings Central; Tommy Reske, Glendive.

160: Bridger Williams, Hamilton; Dvane Otto II, Lewistown; Dylan Lutz, Sidney; Tucher Masters, Libby; Orion Thivierge, Havre; Jacoby Mattern, Glendive.

170: Cooper Hoffman, Dillon; Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive; Keaton Potter, Lewistown; Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls; Bryce Weidow, Corvallis; Easton Hopes, Sidney.

182: Riley Waters, Sidney; Conner Schwend, havre; Josh Wehs, Stevensville; Canyon Shope, Frenchtown; Donald Mauer, Laurel; Charley Bullcalf, Browning.

205: Jett Jones, Sidney; Tate Jones, Frenchtown; Brock Jones, Hamilton; Aaron O; Roake, Polson; Connor Olschak, Laurel; Jesse Little Boy, Ronan.

Hwt: Tyler Harms, Miles City; Brodney Skogen, Sidney; Tommy Phelps, Columbia Falls; Dylan Morris, Lewistown; Chase Brave Rock, Browning; Timothy Rindahl, Hardin.

