Class A Coaches Poll
Teams: 1. Columbia Falls; 2. Miles City; 3. Frenchtown; 4. Havre; 5. Sidney; 6. Ronan; 7. Libby; 8. Laurel; 9. Lockwood; 10. Livingston-Big Timber.
103: 1-Isaac Stewart-Frenchtown; 2-Gordan Knapp-Sidney; 3-Caleb Smith-Miles City; 4-Ian Dillard-Ronan; 5-Riley Osborn-Libby; 6-Kona Fanrich-Lockwood.
113: 1.Elizah Nose-Laurel; 2.Ridge Cote-Ronan; 3.Matt Lemer-Havre; 4.Logan Barnes-Dillon; 5.Cale Nedens-Hardin; 6.Corbin Long-Frenchtown.
120: 1.Ryder Hansen-Frenchtown; 2.Cash Byrd-Columbia Falls; 3.Brody Keysor--Sidney; 4.Luc Cheff-Ronan; 5.Payton Gaskins-Miles City; 6.Brody Ketterling-Lockwood.
126: 1.Austin Berry-Glendive; 2.Cole Krutzfeldt-Lockwood; 3.Tyler Gilfry-Columbia Falls; 4.Hunter Barnes-Dillon; 5.Dalton Hinbaugh-Lockwood; 6.Reed Mantle- Havre.
132: 1.Trae DeSaveur-Livingston-Big Timber; 2.Jesse Anson-Hamilton; 3.Isaac Beardsley-Miles City; 4.Reece Graves-Sidney; 5.Koy McAllister-Ronan; 6.Carson Harris-Havre.
138: 1.Owen Lonski-Sidney; 2.Tristan Stygles-Havre; 3.Winslow Peters-Columbia Falls; 4.Gage McGilvery-Park-Sweet Grass; 5.Chris Rathzen-Columbia Falls; 6.Forina Silva-Ronan.
145: 1.Zander Dean-Sidney; 2.Sean Mehling-Hardin; 3.Reinhard Bold-Havre; 4.Tahj Wells-Browning; 5.Curry Brown-Miles City; 6.Koda King-Ronan.
152: 1.Danyk Jacobsen-Livingston-Big Timber; 2.Blaise Cronk-Columbia Falls; 3.Daniel Peterson-Polson; 4.Kade Wersland-Laurel; 5.Taw Seeman-Livingston-Big Timer; 6.Ty Schepens-Sidney.
160: 1.Justin Windauer-Columbia Falls; 2.Wyatt Elem-Lewistown; 3.Espyn Hostettler-Glendive; 4.Owen Younger-Laurel; 5.Kaden Wise- Sidney; 6.Miles Wells-Hardin.
170: 1.Camden Johnson-Laurel; 2.James Warner-Libby; 3.Rowdy Crump-Columbia Falls; 4.Pierce Caplette-Havre; 5.Dillon Warner-Frenchtown; 6.Quinn Boogman-Lewistown.
182: 1.Noah Raush-Frenchtown; 2.Brandon Role-Columbia Falls; 3.Kale VanCampen-Havre; 4.Easton Dejong-Miles City; 5.Nathan Hansen-Frenchtown; 6.James Mills- Lockwoold.
205: 1.Jace DsShazer-Libby; 2.Jett Boyce-Lewistown; 3.Derrick Saltzman-Hamilton; 4.Kai Nash-Whitefish; 5.Jaiden Gibson-Miles City; 6.Seth Benge-Billings Central.
285: 1.Holden Meged-Miles City; 2.Philip Herald-Frenchtown; 3.Brendyn Whiteman-Browning; 4.Tyler Smith-Libby; 5.Layne Powers-East Helena; 6.Jackson Miller-Miles City.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.