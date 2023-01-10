Class A Coaches Poll

Teams: 1. Columbia Falls; 2. Miles City; 3. Frenchtown; 4. Havre; 5. Sidney; 6. Ronan; 7. Libby; 8. Laurel; 9. Lockwood; 10. Livingston-Big Timber.

103: 1-Isaac Stewart-Frenchtown; 2-Gordan Knapp-Sidney; 3-Caleb Smith-Miles City; 4-Ian Dillard-Ronan; 5-Riley Osborn-Libby; 6-Kona Fanrich-Lockwood.

113: 1.Elizah Nose-Laurel; 2.Ridge Cote-Ronan; 3.Matt Lemer-Havre; 4.Logan Barnes-Dillon; 5.Cale Nedens-Hardin; 6.Corbin Long-Frenchtown.

120: 1.Ryder Hansen-Frenchtown; 2.Cash Byrd-Columbia Falls; 3.Brody Keysor--Sidney; 4.Luc Cheff-Ronan; 5.Payton Gaskins-Miles City; 6.Brody Ketterling-Lockwood.

126: 1.Austin Berry-Glendive; 2.Cole Krutzfeldt-Lockwood; 3.Tyler Gilfry-Columbia Falls; 4.Hunter Barnes-Dillon; 5.Dalton Hinbaugh-Lockwood; 6.Reed Mantle- Havre.

132: 1.Trae DeSaveur-Livingston-Big Timber; 2.Jesse Anson-Hamilton; 3.Isaac Beardsley-Miles City; 4.Reece Graves-Sidney; 5.Koy McAllister-Ronan; 6.Carson Harris-Havre.

138: 1.Owen Lonski-Sidney; 2.Tristan Stygles-Havre; 3.Winslow Peters-Columbia Falls; 4.Gage McGilvery-Park-Sweet Grass; 5.Chris Rathzen-Columbia Falls; 6.Forina Silva-Ronan.

145: 1.Zander Dean-Sidney; 2.Sean Mehling-Hardin; 3.Reinhard Bold-Havre; 4.Tahj Wells-Browning; 5.Curry Brown-Miles City; 6.Koda King-Ronan.

152: 1.Danyk Jacobsen-Livingston-Big Timber; 2.Blaise Cronk-Columbia Falls; 3.Daniel Peterson-Polson; 4.Kade Wersland-Laurel; 5.Taw Seeman-Livingston-Big Timer; 6.Ty Schepens-Sidney.

160: 1.Justin Windauer-Columbia Falls; 2.Wyatt Elem-Lewistown; 3.Espyn Hostettler-Glendive; 4.Owen Younger-Laurel; 5.Kaden Wise- Sidney; 6.Miles Wells-Hardin.

170: 1.Camden Johnson-Laurel; 2.James Warner-Libby; 3.Rowdy Crump-Columbia Falls; 4.Pierce Caplette-Havre; 5.Dillon Warner-Frenchtown; 6.Quinn Boogman-Lewistown.

182: 1.Noah Raush-Frenchtown; 2.Brandon Role-Columbia Falls; 3.Kale VanCampen-Havre; 4.Easton Dejong-Miles City; 5.Nathan Hansen-Frenchtown; 6.James Mills- Lockwoold.

205: 1.Jace DsShazer-Libby; 2.Jett Boyce-Lewistown; 3.Derrick Saltzman-Hamilton; 4.Kai Nash-Whitefish; 5.Jaiden Gibson-Miles City; 6.Seth Benge-Billings Central.

285: 1.Holden Meged-Miles City; 2.Philip Herald-Frenchtown; 3.Brendyn Whiteman-Browning; 4.Tyler Smith-Libby; 5.Layne Powers-East Helena; 6.Jackson Miller-Miles City.

