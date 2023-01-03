Class A Wrestling Coaches Poll
Teams: Miles City, Columbia Falls, Frenchtown, Libby, Sidney, Havre, Laurel, Livingston-Big Timber, Lockwood, Lewistown.
Individuals
103: 1. Gordan Knapp- Sidney; 2.Caleb Smith- Miles City; 3.August Courville- Ronan; 4.Kona Fardrich-Lockwood; 5.Colt McCord- Lewistown; 6.Riley Osborne-Libby.
113: 1. Elizah Nose-Laurel; 2.Isaac Stewart-Frenchtown; 3.Matt Lemer-Havre; 4.Logan Barnes-Dillon; 5.Cale Nedens-Hardin; 6.Travis Nagard-Frenchtown.
120: 1.Cole Krutzfield-Lockwood; 2.Ridge Cote-Ronan; 3.Corbin Long-Frenchtown; 4.Brody Keysor-Sidney; 5.Pita Fish-Browning; 6.Payton Gaskins-Miles City.
126: 1.Austin Berry-Glendive; 2.Hunter Barnes-Dillon; 3.Damon McCord-Lewistown; 4.Tyler Gilfrey-Columbia Falls; 5.Landrey Aurand-Whitefish; 6.Dalton Hinbaugh-Lockwood.
132: 1.Trae DeSaveur-Livingston; 2.Isaac Beardsley-Miles City; 3.Reece Graves-Sidney; 4.Blake Hoerner-Columbia Falls; 5.Seth Allen-Corvallis; 6.Carson Harris-Havre.
138: 1.Owen Lonski-Sidney; 2.Tristan Stygles-Havre; 3.Chris Rathjen-Columbia Falls; 4.Jesse Anson- Hamilton; 5.Luke Knaub-Laurel; 6.Gage McGilvery-Livingston.
145: 1.Sean Mehling-Hardin; 2.Currey Brown-Miles City; 3.Aden Winder -Laurel; 4.Reinhard Bold-Havre; 5.Kada King-Ronan; 6.Cael Schwindt-Libby.
152: 1.Zander Dean-Sidney; 2.Justin Windauer-Columbia Falls; 3.Danyk Jacobsen-Livingston; 4.Brody Hardy-Frenchtown; 5.Owen Younger-Laurel; 6.Hank Hagenbarth-Dillon.
160: 1.Espyn Hostetler-Glendive; 2.Henry Bennetts-Whitefish; 3.Landon Bishop-Ronan; 4.Kaden Wise-Sidney; 5.Beau Mares-Laurel; 6.Brady Schmill-Corvallis.
170: 1.Camden Johnson-Laurel; 2.Wyatt Elam-Lewistown; 3.Kale VanCampen-Havre; 4.Andrew Frederick-Hamilton; 5.Rowdy Crump-Columbia Falls; 6.Jaren Keene -Polson.
182: 1.Noah Raush-Frenchtown; 2.Quinn Boogman-Lewistown; 3.Nathan Hansen-Frenchtown; 4.Easton Dejong-Miles City; 5.Mathew Niemi-Libby; 6.Cole Dalke-Ronan.
205: 1.Jace Deshazer-Libby; 2.Kai Nash-Whitefish; 3.Jett Boyce-Lewistown; 4.Derrick Saltzman-Hamilton; 5.Brandon Role- Columbia Falls; 6.Jaiden Gibson-Miles City.
285: 1.Holden Meged-Miles City; 2.Philip Herald-Frenchtown; 3.Brendyn Whiteman-Browning; 4.Tyler Smith-Libby; 5.Seth Benge-Billings Central; 6 Tye Brown- Laurel.
