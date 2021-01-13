High School Wrestling

Class A rankings

Teams

1. Sidney, 2. Frenchtown, 3. Lewistown, 4. Miles City, 5. Laurel, 6. Havre, 7. Columbia Falls, 8. Ronan, 9. Park City, 10. Polson.

Individuals

103: 1. Landon Stewart, Frenchtown; 2. Ryley Knutson, Polson, 3. Ruben Baisch, Billings Central; 4. Chris Hall, Browning; 5. Jake Simac, Lewistown; 6. Gordon Knapp, Sidney.

113: 1. Owen Lonski, Sidney; 2. Hunter Barnes, Dillon; 3. Austin Berry, Glendive; 4. Damen McCord, Lewistown; 5. Kaden Brown, Whitefish; 6. Jett Cambell, Frenchtown.

120: 1. Eli Warner, Frenchtown; 2. Mick Chagnon, Havre; 3. Kolby Hutzenbiler, Sidney; 4. Ashton Ulschak, Laurel; 5. Nathan Sproul, Whitefish; 6. Josiah Kilmen, Columbia Falls.

126: 1. Osion Barta, Columbia Falls; 2. Mayson Cowell, Polson; 3. Noah Huffaker, Dillon; 4. Dominic Perkins, Havre; 5. Bryce Hirsch, Miles City; 6. Jonathan Hera, Laurel.

132: 1. Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; 2. Zander Dean, Sidney; 3. Justin Windaver, Columbia Falls; 4. Curry Brown, Miles City; 5. Riley Pleninger, Havre; 6. Zander Spady, Libby.

138: 1. Hayden Azure, Glendive; 2. Kolton Reid, Sidney; 3. John Warner, Frehctown; 4. Carter Moran, Whitefish; 5. Colton Picco, Lewistown; 6. Owen Younger, Laurel.

145: 1. Jordan Darby, Sidney; 2. Damien Leidholt, Miles City; 3. Danyke Jacobson, Livingston; 4. James Wissenbach, Corvallis; 5. Cody Harrington, Glendive; 6. Zane Martin, Frenchtown.

152: 1. Zander Burnison, Sidney; 2. Tyler Emineth, Laurel; 3. Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown; 4. Espyn Hostetler, Glendive; 5. Trapper McAllister, Glendive; 6. Isiah Roth, Columbia Falls.

160: 1. Aden Graves, Sidney; 2. Camden Johnson, Laurel; 3. Cade Gubler, Livingston; 4. Gavin Mclean, Frenchtown; 5. Kade VanCapen, Havre; 6. Arron Foster, Billings Central.

170: 1. Orion Thevierge, Havre; 2. Kade Graves, Sidney; 3. Daniel Collins Bishop, Ronan; 4. Cole Younger, Laurel; 5. Lucas Thacker, Columbia Falls; 6. Logan Addler, Polson.

182: 1. Landon Farrar, Lewistown; 2. Easton Hopes, Sidney; 3. Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls; 4. Canyon Shope, Frenchtown; 5. Thristen Fisher, Ronan; 6. Jace Pugare, Browning.

205: 1. Riley Waters, Sidney; 2. Brandon Roll, Columbia Falls; 3. Bryce Weidow, Corvallis; 4. Connor Ulschak, Laurel; 5. Nathan Hansen, Frenchtown; 6. Christian Wolf, Lewistown.

285: 1. Brodie Skogen, Sidney; 2. Gabe Walker, Miles City; 3. Dylan Morris, Lewistown; 4. Ayden Williamson, Libby; 5. Kai Nash, Whiteifsh; 6. Philip Herald, Frenchtown.

Tags

Load comments