High School Wrestling
Class A rankings
Jan. 20
Teams
1. Sidney, 2. Frenchtown, 3. Lewistown, 4. Miles City, 5. Laurel, 6. Columbia Falls, 7. Havre, 8. Livingston, 9. Ronan, 10. Polson.
Individuals
103: 1. Landon Stewart, Frenchtown; 2. Ryley Knutson, Polson; 3. Chris Hall, Browning. 4. Gordon Knapp, Sidney; 5. Caleb Smith, Miles City; 6. Ruben Baisch, Billings Central.
113: 1. Owen Lonski, Sidney; 2. Hunter Barnes, Dillon; 3. Austin Berry. 4. Damen McCord, Lewistown; 5. Kaden Brown, Whitefish; 6. Jett Cambell, Frenchtown.
120: 1. Eli Warner, Frenchtown; 2. Mick Chagnon, Havre; 3. Kolby Hutzenbiler, Sidney; 4. Ashton Ulschak, Laurel; 5. Nathan Sproul, Whitefish; 6. Josiah Kilmen, Columbia Falls.
126: 1. Zander Dean, Sidney; 2. Orion Basta, Columbia Falls; 3. Mayson Cowell, Polson; 4. Noah Huffater, Havre; 5. Dominic Perkins, Miles City; 6. Gage McGilluray, Livingston.
132: 1. Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; 2. Kolton Reid, Sidney; 3. Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls; 4. Curry Brown, Miles City; 5. Riley Pleninger, Havre; 6. Zander Spady, Libby.
138: 1. Jordan Darby, Sidney; 2. Hayden Azure, Glendive; 3. John Warner, Frenchtown; 4. Nate Davis, Corvallis; 5. Carter Moran, Whitefish; 6. Colton Picco, Lewistown.
145: 1. Damian Leidholt, Miles City; 2. Zander Burnison, Sidney; 3. Danyk Jacobson, Livingston; 4. Zane Martin, Frenchtown; 5. Wyatt Elam, Lewistown; 6. Colton Hogan, Columbia Falls.
152: 1. Aden Graves, Sidney; 2. Cody Crase, Libby; 3. Tyler Emineth, Laurel; 4. Ashton Grover, Lewistown; 5. Henry Bennetts, Whitefish; 6. Espyn Hostetler, Glendive.
160: 1. Kade Graves, Sidney; 2. Camden Johnson, Laurel; 3. Cade Gubler, Livingston; 4. Kade VanCapen, Havre; 5. Gavin McLean, Frenchtown; 6. Arron Foster, Billings Central.
170: 1. Keaton Potter, Lewistown; 2. Orion Thevierge, Havre; 3. Dylan Lutz, Sidney; 4. Daniel Collens Bishop, Ronan; 5. Cole Younger, Laurel; 6. Tucker Masters, Libby.
182: 1. Landon Farrar, Lewistown; 2. Easton Hopes, Sidney; 3. Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls; 4. Canyon Shope, Frenchtown; 5. Thristen Fisher, Ronan; 6. Jace Augare, Browning.
205: 1. Riley Water, Sidney; 2. Brandon Roll, Columbia Falls; 3. Connor Visechak, Corvallis; 4. Nathan Hansen, Frenchtown; 5. Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton; 6. Bryce Weidow, Corvallis.
285: 1. Brodey Skogen, Sidney; 2. Gabe Walker, Miles City; 3. Dylan Morris, Lewistown; 4. Aden Williamson, Libby; 5. Philip Herald, Frenchtown; 6. Cadogan Wheat, Hamilton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.