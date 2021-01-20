High School Wrestling

Class A rankings

Jan. 20

Teams

1. Sidney, 2. Frenchtown, 3. Lewistown, 4. Miles City, 5. Laurel, 6. Columbia Falls, 7. Havre, 8. Livingston, 9. Ronan, 10. Polson.

Individuals

103: 1. Landon Stewart, Frenchtown; 2. Ryley Knutson, Polson; 3. Chris Hall, Browning. 4. Gordon Knapp, Sidney; 5. Caleb Smith, Miles City; 6. Ruben Baisch, Billings Central.

113: 1. Owen Lonski, Sidney; 2. Hunter Barnes, Dillon; 3. Austin Berry. 4. Damen McCord, Lewistown; 5. Kaden Brown, Whitefish; 6. Jett Cambell, Frenchtown.

120: 1. Eli Warner, Frenchtown; 2. Mick Chagnon, Havre; 3. Kolby Hutzenbiler, Sidney; 4. Ashton Ulschak, Laurel; 5. Nathan Sproul, Whitefish; 6. Josiah Kilmen, Columbia Falls.

126: 1. Zander Dean, Sidney; 2. Orion Basta, Columbia Falls; 3. Mayson Cowell, Polson; 4. Noah Huffater, Havre; 5. Dominic Perkins, Miles City; 6. Gage McGilluray, Livingston.

132: 1. Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; 2. Kolton Reid, Sidney; 3. Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls; 4. Curry Brown, Miles City; 5. Riley Pleninger, Havre; 6. Zander Spady, Libby.

138: 1. Jordan Darby, Sidney; 2. Hayden Azure, Glendive; 3. John Warner, Frenchtown; 4. Nate Davis, Corvallis; 5. Carter Moran, Whitefish; 6. Colton Picco, Lewistown.

145: 1. Damian Leidholt, Miles City; 2. Zander Burnison, Sidney; 3. Danyk Jacobson, Livingston; 4. Zane Martin, Frenchtown; 5. Wyatt Elam, Lewistown; 6. Colton Hogan, Columbia Falls.

152: 1. Aden Graves, Sidney; 2. Cody Crase, Libby; 3. Tyler Emineth, Laurel; 4. Ashton Grover, Lewistown; 5. Henry Bennetts, Whitefish; 6. Espyn Hostetler, Glendive.

160: 1. Kade Graves, Sidney; 2. Camden Johnson, Laurel; 3. Cade Gubler, Livingston; 4. Kade VanCapen, Havre; 5. Gavin McLean, Frenchtown; 6. Arron Foster, Billings Central.

170: 1. Keaton Potter, Lewistown; 2. Orion Thevierge, Havre; 3. Dylan Lutz, Sidney; 4. Daniel Collens Bishop, Ronan; 5. Cole Younger, Laurel; 6. Tucker Masters, Libby.

182: 1. Landon Farrar, Lewistown; 2. Easton Hopes, Sidney; 3. Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls; 4. Canyon Shope, Frenchtown; 5. Thristen Fisher, Ronan; 6. Jace Augare, Browning.

205: 1. Riley Water, Sidney; 2. Brandon Roll, Columbia Falls; 3. Connor Visechak, Corvallis; 4. Nathan Hansen, Frenchtown; 5. Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton; 6. Bryce Weidow, Corvallis.

285: 1. Brodey Skogen, Sidney; 2. Gabe Walker, Miles City; 3. Dylan Morris, Lewistown; 4. Aden Williamson, Libby; 5. Philip Herald, Frenchtown; 6. Cadogan Wheat, Hamilton.

Tags

Load comments