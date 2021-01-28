High School Wrestling
Class A rankings
Jan. 27
Teams
1. Sidney, 2. Lewistown, 3. Miles City, 4. Laurel, 5. Havre, 6. Frenchtown, 7. Columbia Falls, 8. Livingston-Big Timber, 9. Libby, 10. Ronan.
Individual
103: 1. Landon Stewart, Frenchtown; 2. Ryley Knutson, Polson; 3. Chris Hall, Browning; 4. Gordon Knapp, Sidney; 5. Caleb Smith, Miles City; 6. Josh Pindle, Lockwood.
113: 1. Owen Lonski, Sidney; 2. Hunter Barnes, Dillon; 3. Austin Berry, Glendive; 4. Jett Campbell, Frenchtown; 5. Damon McCord, Lewistown; 6. Kaden Brown, Whitefish.
120: 1. Eli Warner, Frenchtown; 2. Mick Chagnon, Havre; 3. Kolby Hutzenbiler, Sidney; 4. Ashton Ulschak, Laurel; 5. Jesse Anson, Whitefish; 6. Nathan Sproul, Whitefish.
126: 1. Zander Dean, Sidney; 2. Orion Barta, Columbia Falls; 3. Noah Huffaker, Havre; 4. Mayson Cowell, Polson; 5. Dominic Perkins, Miles City; 6. Jonathan Herr, Laurel.
132: 1. Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; 2. Kolton Reid, Sidney; 3. Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls; 4. Curry Brown, Miles City; 5. Riley Pleninger, Havre; 6. Zander Spady, Libby.
138: 1. Jordan Darby, Sidney; 2. Hayden Azure, Glendive; 3. John Warner, Frenchtown; 4. Jason Davis Corvallis; 5. Owen Younger, Laurel; 6. Zach Morrison, Libby.
145: 1. Damian Leidholt, Miles City; 2. Zander Burnison, Sidney; 3. Danyk Jacobson, Livingston; 4. Wyatt Elam, Lewistown; 5. Zane Martin, Frenchtown; 6. Colton Hogan, Columbia Falls.
152: 1. Aden Graves, Sidney; 2. Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown; 3. Cody Crase, Libby; 4. Tyler Emineth, Laurel; 5. Ashton Grover, Lewistown; 6. Henery Bennetts, Whitefish.
160: 1. Gavin McLean, Frenchtown; 2. Kade Graves, Sidney; 3. Camden Johnson, Laurel; 4. Cade Gubler, Livingston; 5. Jace Dechazier, Libby; 6. Kade VanCampen, Havre.
170: 1. Keaton Potter, Lewistown; 2. Orion Thevierge, Havre; 3. Dylan Lutz, Sidney; Daniel Collens Bishop, Ronan; 5. Cole Younger, Laurel; 6. Tucker Masters, Libby.
182: 1. Landon Farrar, Lewistown; 2. Easton Hopes, Sidney; 3. Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls; 4. Canyon Shope, Frenchtown; 5. Thristen Fisher, Ronan; 6, Jace Augare, Browning.
205: 1. Riley Waters, Sidney; 2. Brandon Roll, Columbia Falls; 3. Connor Ulschak, Corvallis; 4. Nathan Hansen, Frenchtown; 5. Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton; 6. Bryce Weidow, Columbia Falls.
HWT: 1, Brody Skogen, Sidney; 2. Gabe Walker, Miles City; 3. Dylan Morris, Lewistown; 4. Aden Williamson, Libby; 5. Philip Herald, Frenchtown; 6. Gabe Hernandez, Laurel.
