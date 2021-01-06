High School Wrestling
Class A rankings
Individuals
103: Landon Stewart, Frenchtown; Ryley Knutson, Polson; Jake Smith, Miles City; Jake Simac, Lewistown; Parker Smith, Dillon; Cash Byrd, Columbia Falls.
113: Owen Lonski, Sidney; Jett Campbell, Frenchtown; Austin Berry, Glendive; Hunter Barnes, Dillon; Isaac Beardsley, Miles City; Kaden Brown, Whitefish.
120: Eli Warner, Frenchtown; Mick Chagnon, Havre; Noah Huffaker, Dillon; Damon McCord, Lewistown; Kolby Hutzenbiler, Sidney; Ashton Ulschak, Laurel.
126: Mayson Cowell, Polson; Jonathan Hera, Laurel; Osion Barta, Columbia Falls; Nic Blanchard, Frenchtown; Kason Olsen, Lewistown; Ted Melott, Corvallis.
132: Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; Justin Windaver, Columbia Falls; Curry Brown, Miles City; Jason Davis, Corvallis; Riley Pleninger, Havre; Sean Mehling, Hardin.
138: John Warner, Frenchtown; Hayden Azure, Glendive; Carter Moran, Whitefish; Kolton Reid, Sidney; Colton Picco, Lewistown; Owen Younger, Laurel.
145: Damian Leidholt, Miles City; Jordan Darby, Sidney; Danyke Jacobson, Livingston; James Wissenbach, Corvallis; Cody Harrington, Glendive; Zane Martin, Frenchtown.
152: Trapper McAllister, Ronan; Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown; Zander Burnison, Sidney; Tyler Emineth, Laurel; Isiah Roth, Columbia Falls; Espyn Hostetler, Glendive.
160: Alden Graves, Sidney; Camden Johnson, Laurel; Cade Gubler, Livingston; Gavin Mclean, Frenchtown; Kade VanCapen, Havre; Trey Tropen, Columbia Falls.
170: Orion Thevierge, Havre; Kade Graves, Sidney; Daniel Collins Bishop, Ronan; Lucas Thacker, Columbia Falls; Logan Adler, Polson; Cole Younger, Laurel.
182: Canyon Shope, Frenchtown; Easton Hopes, Sidney; Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls; Thristen Fisher, Ronan; Ben Holzen, Corvallis; Dante Pallone, Hardin.
205: Riley Waters, Sidney; Landon Farrar, Lewistown; Bryce Weidow, Corvallis; Connor Ulschak, Laurel; Brandon Roll, Columbia Falls; Nathan Hansen, Frenchtown.
285: Brodie Skogen, Sidney; Gabe Walker, Miles City; Jesse Littleboy, Ronan; Kai Nash, Whitefish; Philip herald, Frenchtown; Josh Price, Columbia Falls.
