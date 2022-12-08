Class AA wrestling

Preseason rankings

Team: Kalispell Flathead 95 points, Billings West 80, Great Falls 58.

103: Aiden Sweat, Kalispell Glacier; Kyson Baker, Billings Skyview; Makael Aguayo, Billings West.

113: Zach Morse, Billings West; Logan Younkin, Great Falls CMR; Tristan Vladic, Billings Senior.

120: Keyan Hernandez, Billings West; Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade; Cashton Spolar, Helena Capital.

126: Colton Gutenberger, Belgrade; Aiden Downing, Kalispell Flathead; Tristan Blomquist, Billings West.

132: Demetri Saliaris, Billings Senior; Kip Pumnea, Butte; Raenan Allumbaugh, Kalispell Flathead

138: Teegan Vasquez, Kalispell Glacier; Carter Schmidt, Belgrade; Kale Baumann, Great Falls.

145: Avery Allen, Bozeman; Jesse Aarness, Billings West; Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls

152: Israel Moreno, Missoula Big Sky; Cade Troupe, Kalispell Flathead; Timmy Rodriguez, Billings Senior

160: Gabe Lake, Kalispell Flathead; Dylan Block, Great Falls; Conner Kovick, Helena Capital

170: Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview; Anders Thompson, Kalispell Flathead; Chris Garcia, Billings West

182: Noah Poe-Hatten, Kalispell Flathead; AJ LaFurge, Great Falls; Cooper Freitag, Billings West

205: Brendan Lockart, Great Falls; Mason Christian, Butte; Sawyer Troupe, Kalispell Flathead

285: Talon Marsh, Helena Capital; Maxx Lee, Billings Senior; Forest Howell, Kalispell Flathead

