Class AA Duals
at Great Falls
Championship bracket
First round: Kalispell Flathead 47, Bozeman 24; Belgrade 54, Helena 15; Helena Capital 39, Billings Skyview 27; Great Falls 66, Missoula Big Sky 0; Butte 53, Bozeman Gallatin 15; Billings Senior 39, Missoula Sentinel 33; Great Falls CMR 54, Kalispell Glacier 18; Billings West 72, Missoula Hellgate 0.
Quarterfinals: Flathead 42, Belgrade 30; Great Falls 39, Capital 34; Senior 44, Butte 23; West 46, CMR 19.
Semifinals: Flathead 43, Great Falls 24; West 39, Senior 35.
Championship: Flathead 45, West 21.
Round robin 1
Round 1: Bozeman 48, Helena 18; Skyview 42, Big Sky 30.
Round 2: Sentinel 52, Gallatin 24; Glacier 51, Hellgate 6.
Round 3: Skyview 36, Glacier 36 (Skyview wins on criteria); Sentinel 54, Helena 22.
Consolation round 1
Round one: Capital 42, Belgrade 29; CMR 42, Butte 21.
Round two: Great Falls 36, Senior 21; CMR 39, Capital 27.
Round three: Belgrade 36, Butte 28.
Round robin 2
Round one: Big Sky 39, Hellgate 15; Bozeman 42, Sentinel 34.
Round two: Glacier 36, Gallatin 30; Skyview 72, Hellgate 6.
Round three: Glacier 41, Big Sky 21; Gallatin 39, Helena 36.
Round robin 3
Round one: Bozeman 45, Skyview 27.
Places 3-5-7
Round one: Senior 35, Capital 34; Great Falls 39, CMR 32.
