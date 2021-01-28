Class AA Girls Wrestling Rankings

103: 1. Kaylin Taylor (3-0), Great Falls; 2. Alyssa Poe-Hatten (6-1), Flathead; 3. Rylinn Mullaney (7-2), Butte; 4. Kaylee LaPier (3-1), Butte; 5. Anna Morrison (3-2), Flathead.

113: 1. Hanna Halverson (4-1), Flathead; 2. Skye Shelmerdine (6-0), Flathead; 3. Rustie Torres (4-1), Skyview; 4. Aydin Gonzales (4-2), Butte; 5. Chloe Rogers, Senior.

126: 1. Bella Arriaga (6-1), Flathead; 2. Elijah Cagle (5-1), Skyview; 3. Jessalyn Hewitt (4-1), Glacier; 4. Cheyenne Daigneau (4-1), Senior; 5. Temree Payne-Taylor (4-1), Glacier. 

138: 1. Emma Gambino (7-0), Flathead; 2. Paige Gershmel (4-1), Senior; 3. Lily Conover (5-1), Flathead;  4. Nora Holiday (3-2), Glacier; 5.  Addison Endy (4-4), Butte.

152: 1. Aleeya Derlatka (8-1), Flathead; 2. Kendal Tucker (5-1), Senior; 3. Kera Moreno (3-2), Butte; 4. Madisyn Frazier (2-2), Glacier; 5. McKenna McCarthy (1-1), Glacier.

170: 1. Hayla Hoffman (5-0), Butte; 2. Boston Howell (2-0), Flathead; 3. Audrey Goodsell (2-2), Glacier; 4. Sara Harrison (2-2), Flathead; 5. Haely Payne (1-1), Glacier.

205: 1. Kassidee Savaria (7-0), Skyview; 2. Lucy Libby (5-3), Flathead; 3. Shannon Todd (2-2), Glacier; 4. Ashlee Wilcox, Butte; 5. Seanna Dube, Glacier.

Tags

Load comments