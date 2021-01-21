Class AA Girls Wrestling Rankings

103: 1. Alyssa Poe-Hatten (2-0), Flathead; 2. Kaylee LaPier (1-1), Butte; 3. Maya Smith (1-1), Glacier; 4. Gracelyn Hanson, Billings Senior; 5. Anna Morrison, Flathead

113: 1. Hanna Halverson (3-0), Flathead; 2. Rylinn Mullaney (5-1), Butte; 3. Aydin Gonzales (3-1), Butte; 4. Ruste Torre. (2-0), Skyview; 5. Skye Shelmerdine (2-0), Flathead.

126: 1. Bella Arriaga (3-0), Flathead; 2. Emily Pedron (3-1), Glacier; 3. Alexus Cislo (3-0), Flathead; 4. Jessalyn Hewitt (1-1), Glacier; 5. Cheyenne A’Aigneau, Senior.

138: 1. Lily Conover (2-0), Flathead; 2. Emma Gambino (2-0), Flathead; 3. Addison Endy (3-2), Butte; 4. Paige Gershmel, Senior; 5. Avery Anderson (1-0), Glacier.

152: 1. Aleeya Derlatka (3-0), Flathead; 2. Kera Moreno (1-), Butte; 3. Kendal Tucker, Senior; 4. Gracy Jones, Senior; 5. Madisyn Frazier, Glacier.

170: 1. Hayla Hoffman (3-0), Butte; 2. Boston Howell (2-0), Flathead; 3. Audrey Goodsell (1-1), Glacier; 4. Sara Harrison (1-1), Flathead; 5. Haely Payne (1-1), Glacier.

205: 1. Kassidee Savaria (2-0), Skyview; 2. Lucy Libby (3-1), Flathead; 3. Shannon Todd (2-1), Glacier; 4. Ashlee Wilcox, Butte; 5. Seanna Dube, Glacier.

