High School Wrestling

Class AA rankings

Feb. 17

Teams (based on awarding points for each ranked wrestler)

1, Billings Senior 94 (9-1); 2, Billings West 93 (10-3); 3, Kalispell Flathead 89 (8-0); 4, Great Falls 774 (11-2); 5, Butte 70 (9-1); 6, Helena Capital 51 (6-2). 

Individual

103: 1, Trey Whitlock (9-0), Butte; 2, Keyan Hernandez (13-0), Billings West; 3, Junior Madrid (7-2), Billings Senior; 4, Kaleb O’Shea (9-3), Helena; 5, Davin Naldrett (6-2), Kalispell Flathead; 6, Cooper Samson (8-4), Great Falls.

113: 1, Jase Van Pelt (13-0), Billings West; 2, Colton Gutenberger (8-2), Belgrade; 3, Maverick McEwen (9-0), Butte; 4, Holden Howe (4-1), Billings Senior; 5, Josh Melton (6-1), Kalispell Glacier; 6, Keagan Crosby (4-2), Missoula Sentinel.

120: 1, Teegan Vasquez (10-0), Kalispell Glacier; 2, Jalen Vladic (9-0), Billings Senior; 3, Mason Gutenberger (8-1), Belgrade; 4, Hunter Ketchem (10-2), Billings Skyview; 5, Kyler Raiha (6-1), Butte; 6, Nathan Elmose (7-3), Helena. 

126: 1, Jesse Aarness (12-0), Billings West; 2, Logan Cole (7-2), Billings Senior; 3, Ethan Freund (7-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Keagan Gransberry (8-1), Butte; 5, Bryson Danzinger (5-1), Missoula Sentinel; 6, Isaac Ayers (6-3), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola.

132: 1, Idren Peak (7-0), Billings Senior; 2, Carter Schmidt (9-1), Belgrade; 3, Asher Kemppaninen (5-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Israel Moreno (9-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 5, Kip Pumnea (7-2), Butte; 6, Talon Barrington (7-3), Billings Skyview.

138: 1, Carson DesRosier (8-0), Helena Capital; 2, RJ Lowdog (12-1), Billings West; 3, Mason Huber (6-3), Great Falls; 4, Anders Thompson (5-1), Kalispell Flathead; 5, Connor Konda (5-2), Butte; 6, Jackson Bakken (7-2), Missoula Sentinel.

145: 1, Avery Allen (6-0), Bozeman; 2, Cade Troupe (6-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Anthony Liva (9-1), Butte; 4, Jesse Horner (8-1), Missoula Sentinel; 5, Jaron Roberts (6-3), Billings Skyview; 6, Oden Currier (8-2), Belgrade.

152: 1, Drake Rhodes (13-0), Billings West; 2, Fin Nadeau (5-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Paolo Salminen (11-1); Billings Skyview; 4, Blake Jolma (8-1), Missoula Sentinel; 5, Cache Hilliard (8-4), Great Falls; 6, Wyatt Schneider (5-3), Helena Capital.

160: 1, Hunter Meinzen (8-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 2, Cameron Savaria (10-0), Billings Skyview; 3, Noah Poe-Hatten (7-1), Kalispell Flathead; 4, AJ Lafurge (9-1), Great Falls CMR; 5, Conner Kovick (6-2), Helena Capital; 6, Shawn Miller (5-3), Billings Senior.

170: 1, Thomas Klepps (6-0), Billings Senior; 2, Brendan Lockhart (10-1), Great Falls; 3, Chase Youso (8-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Justice Seamons (7-3), Helena; 5, Dylan Graham (6-2), Helena Capital; 6, Isaiah Murch (2-1), Billings Senior.

182: 1, Liam Swanson (10-1), Great Falls; 2, Ryan Nelson (8-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Chris Garcia (9-3), Billings West; 4, Peyton Morton (4-2), Billings Senior; 5, Mason Chrisitan (7-1), Butte; 6, Dilen Barrington (7-4), Billings Skyview.

205: 1, Elijah Davis (12-0), Great Falls; 2, Noah Kovick (7-0), Helena Capital; 3, Charlie Desmarais (6-3), Billings Senior; 4, Xaden Cunningham (4-2), Belgrade; 5, Zac Crews (8-1), Missoula Sentinel; 6, Talon Marsh (5-1), Helena Capital.

285: 1, Ethan DeRoche (12-0), Great Falls; 2, Jaydon Hoff (11-2), Billings West; 3, Zack Tierney (7-0), Butte; 4, Keaton Pouliot (3-0), Helena Capital; 5, Timber Richberg (5-2), Kalispell Flathead; 6, Camren Spencer (2-1), Bozeman.

