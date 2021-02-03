High School Wrestling

Class AA rankings

Feb. 3

Teams (based on awarding points for each ranked wrestler)

1, Billings Senior 99 (6-1); 2, Kalispell Flathead 91 (8-0); 3, Billings West 88 (6-1); 4, Great Falls 84 (6-2); 5, Butte 71 (6-1); 6, Helena Capital 51 (5-2). 

Individual

1031, Trey Whitlock (7-0), Butte; 2, Keyan Hernandez (7-0), Billings West; 3, Junior Madrid (6-1), Billings Senior; 4, Kaleb O’Shea (5-2), Helena; 5, Davin Naldrett (6-2), Kalispell Flathead; 6, Cooper Samson (4-3), Great Falls.

1131, Jase Van Pelt (7-0), Billings West; 2, Colton Gutenberger (6-1), Belgrade; 3, Maverick McEwen (7-0), Butte; 4, Holden Howe (4-0), Billings Senior; 5, Josh Melton (5-1), Kalispell Glacier; 6, Keagan Crosby (4-1), Missoula Sentinel.

120: 1, Teegan Vasquez (6-0), Kalispell Glacier; 2, Jaylen Vladic (7-0), Billings Senior; 3, Hunter Ketchem (6-1), Billings Skyview; 4, Kyler Raiha (5-0), Butte;5, Nathan Elmose (4-1), Helena; 6, Logan Stansberry (3-1), Kalispell Flathead. 

126: 1, Jesse Aarness (6-0), Billings West; 2, Logan Cole (6-1), Billings Senior; 3, Mason Gutenberger (7-1), Belgrade; 4, Ethan Freund (7-0), Kalispell Flathead; 5, Keagan Gransberry (6-1), Butte; 6, Bryson Danzinger (4-1), Missoula Sentinel.

132: 1, Idren Peak (5-0), Billings Senior; 2, Carter Schmidt (6-1), Belgrade; 3, Israel Moreno (8-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 4, Kip Pumnea (5-2), Butte; 5, Talon Barrington (5-2), Billings Skyview; 6, Gunnar Thompson (3-0), Kalispell Flathead.

138: 1, Carson DesRosier (7-0), Helena Capital; 2, Asher Kemppaninen (5-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, RJ Lowdog (7-0), Billings West; 4, Mason Huber (2-2), Great Falls; 5, Anders Thompson (5-1), Kalispell Flathead; 6, Connor Konda (3-2), Butte.

145: 1, Avery Allen (3-0), Bozeman; 2, Cade Troupe (6-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Irish Furthmyre (7-0), Great Falls; 4, Anthony Liva (6-1), Butte; 5, Jesse Horner (7-1), Missoula Sentinel; 6, Oden Currier (5-2), Belgrade.

152: 1, Drake Rhodes (7-0), Billings West; 2, Fin Nadeau (5-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Paolo Salminen (6-1); Billings Skyview; 4, Blake Jolma (7-1), Missoula Sentinel; 5, Cache Hilliard (5-2), Great Falls; 6, Gavin Vetter (4-2), Butte.

160: 1, Hunter Meinzen (8-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 2, Cameron Savaria (7-0), Billings Skyview; 3, Noah Poe-Hatten (7-1), Kalispell Flathead; 4, AJ Lafurge (6-1), Great Falls CMR; 5, Conner Kovick (5-2), Helena Capital; 6, Shawn Miller (3-3), Billings Senior.

170: 1, Thomas Klepps (4-0), Billings Senior; 2, Brendan Lockhart (6-1), Great Falls; 3, Chase Youso (8-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Justice Seamons (3-3), Helena; 5, Dylan Graham (5-2), Helena Capital; 6, Isaiah Murch (2-1), Billings Senior.

182: 1, Liam Swanson (6-1), Great Falls; 2, Peyton Morton (4-1), Billings Senior; 3, Ryan Nelson (8-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Chris Garcia (4-2), Billings West; 5, Mason Chrisitan (5-1), Butte; 6, Ian Isaacson (5-2), Helena Capital.

205: 1, Elijah Davis (7-0), Great Falls; 2, Noah Kovick (6-0), Helena Capital; 3, Charlie Desmarais (4-3), Billings Senior; 4, Xaden Cunningham (4-2), Belgrade; 5, Zac Crews (7-1), Missoula Sentinel; 6, Talon Marsh (4-1), Helena Capital.

285: 1, Ethan DeRoche (7-0), Great Falls; 2, Jaydon Hoff (6-1), Billings West; 3, Zack Tierney (5-0), Butte; 4, Keaton Pouliot (3-0), Helena Capital; 5, Timber Richberg (5-2), Kalispell Flathead; 6, Idellio Michelotti (4-2), Great Falls CMR.

