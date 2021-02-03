High School Wrestling
Class AA rankings
Feb. 3
Teams (based on awarding points for each ranked wrestler)
1, Billings Senior 99 (6-1); 2, Kalispell Flathead 91 (8-0); 3, Billings West 88 (6-1); 4, Great Falls 84 (6-2); 5, Butte 71 (6-1); 6, Helena Capital 51 (5-2).
Individual
103: 1, Trey Whitlock (7-0), Butte; 2, Keyan Hernandez (7-0), Billings West; 3, Junior Madrid (6-1), Billings Senior; 4, Kaleb O’Shea (5-2), Helena; 5, Davin Naldrett (6-2), Kalispell Flathead; 6, Cooper Samson (4-3), Great Falls.
113: 1, Jase Van Pelt (7-0), Billings West; 2, Colton Gutenberger (6-1), Belgrade; 3, Maverick McEwen (7-0), Butte; 4, Holden Howe (4-0), Billings Senior; 5, Josh Melton (5-1), Kalispell Glacier; 6, Keagan Crosby (4-1), Missoula Sentinel.
120: 1, Teegan Vasquez (6-0), Kalispell Glacier; 2, Jaylen Vladic (7-0), Billings Senior; 3, Hunter Ketchem (6-1), Billings Skyview; 4, Kyler Raiha (5-0), Butte;5, Nathan Elmose (4-1), Helena; 6, Logan Stansberry (3-1), Kalispell Flathead.
126: 1, Jesse Aarness (6-0), Billings West; 2, Logan Cole (6-1), Billings Senior; 3, Mason Gutenberger (7-1), Belgrade; 4, Ethan Freund (7-0), Kalispell Flathead; 5, Keagan Gransberry (6-1), Butte; 6, Bryson Danzinger (4-1), Missoula Sentinel.
132: 1, Idren Peak (5-0), Billings Senior; 2, Carter Schmidt (6-1), Belgrade; 3, Israel Moreno (8-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 4, Kip Pumnea (5-2), Butte; 5, Talon Barrington (5-2), Billings Skyview; 6, Gunnar Thompson (3-0), Kalispell Flathead.
138: 1, Carson DesRosier (7-0), Helena Capital; 2, Asher Kemppaninen (5-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, RJ Lowdog (7-0), Billings West; 4, Mason Huber (2-2), Great Falls; 5, Anders Thompson (5-1), Kalispell Flathead; 6, Connor Konda (3-2), Butte.
145: 1, Avery Allen (3-0), Bozeman; 2, Cade Troupe (6-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Irish Furthmyre (7-0), Great Falls; 4, Anthony Liva (6-1), Butte; 5, Jesse Horner (7-1), Missoula Sentinel; 6, Oden Currier (5-2), Belgrade.
152: 1, Drake Rhodes (7-0), Billings West; 2, Fin Nadeau (5-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Paolo Salminen (6-1); Billings Skyview; 4, Blake Jolma (7-1), Missoula Sentinel; 5, Cache Hilliard (5-2), Great Falls; 6, Gavin Vetter (4-2), Butte.
160: 1, Hunter Meinzen (8-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 2, Cameron Savaria (7-0), Billings Skyview; 3, Noah Poe-Hatten (7-1), Kalispell Flathead; 4, AJ Lafurge (6-1), Great Falls CMR; 5, Conner Kovick (5-2), Helena Capital; 6, Shawn Miller (3-3), Billings Senior.
170: 1, Thomas Klepps (4-0), Billings Senior; 2, Brendan Lockhart (6-1), Great Falls; 3, Chase Youso (8-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Justice Seamons (3-3), Helena; 5, Dylan Graham (5-2), Helena Capital; 6, Isaiah Murch (2-1), Billings Senior.
182: 1, Liam Swanson (6-1), Great Falls; 2, Peyton Morton (4-1), Billings Senior; 3, Ryan Nelson (8-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Chris Garcia (4-2), Billings West; 5, Mason Chrisitan (5-1), Butte; 6, Ian Isaacson (5-2), Helena Capital.
205: 1, Elijah Davis (7-0), Great Falls; 2, Noah Kovick (6-0), Helena Capital; 3, Charlie Desmarais (4-3), Billings Senior; 4, Xaden Cunningham (4-2), Belgrade; 5, Zac Crews (7-1), Missoula Sentinel; 6, Talon Marsh (4-1), Helena Capital.
285: 1, Ethan DeRoche (7-0), Great Falls; 2, Jaydon Hoff (6-1), Billings West; 3, Zack Tierney (5-0), Butte; 4, Keaton Pouliot (3-0), Helena Capital; 5, Timber Richberg (5-2), Kalispell Flathead; 6, Idellio Michelotti (4-2), Great Falls CMR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.