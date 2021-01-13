High School Wrestling
Class AA rankings
Teams (based on awarding points for each ranked wrestler)
1. Billings West 93 (3-0), 2. Kalispell Flathead 90 (3-0), 3. Great Falls 87 (2-1), 4. Billings Senior 84 (2-1), 5. Butte 63 (3-0), 6. Belgrade 52 (1-2).
Individuals
103: 1. Keyan Hernandez (3-0), Billings West; 2. Trey Whitlock (3-0), Butte; 3. Davin Naldrett (3-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4. Junior Madrid (2-1), Billings Senior; 5. Garrett Bosch (2-1) Kalispell Glacier; 6. Cooper Samson (1-1), Great Falls.
113: 1. Jase Van Pelt (3-0), Billings West; 2. Colton Gutenberger (3-0), Belgrade; 3. Demetri Sallaris (2-1), Billings Senior; 4. Josh Melton (3-0), Kalispell Glacier; 5. Maverick O’Neill (3-0), Butte; 6. Dylan Kratofil (2-1), Kalispell Flathead.
120: 1. Teegan Vasquez (3-0), Kalispell Glacier; 2. Mason Gutenberger (3-0), Belgrade; 3. Jaylen Vladic (3-0), Billings Senior; 4. Hunter Ketchem (3-1), Billings Skyview; 5. Kyler Raiha (3-0), Butte; 6. Holden Howe (1-0), Billings Senior.
126: 1. Jesse Aarness (3-0), Billings West; 2. Keagan Gransberry (3-0), Butte; 3. Logan Cole (2-1), Billings Senior; 4. Bryson Danzinger (2-0), Missoula Sentinel; 5. Ethan Freund (2-0), Kalispell Flathead; 6. Blake Eatman (2-1), Belgrade.
132: 1. Carter Schmidt (3-0), Belgrade; 2. Idren Peak (2-0), Billings Senior; 3. Israel Moreno (3-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 4. Kip Pumnea (3-0), Butte; 5. Nathaniel Hoff (2-0), Billings West 6. Talon Barrington (2-1), Billings Skyview.
138: 1. Carson DesRosier (3-0), Helena Capital; 2. Asher Kemppaninen (2-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3. RJ Lowdog (3-0), Billings West; 4. Mason Huber (1-1), Great Falls; 5. Connor Konda (2-1), Butte; 6. Dylan Emborg (3-0), Billings Skyview.
145: 1. Avery Allen (2-0), Bozeman; 2. Colton Martello, Great Falls CMR; 3. Cade Troupe (2-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4. Irish Furthmyre (2-0), Great Falls; 5. Jesse Horner (3-0), Missoula Sentinel; 6. Gavin Stodtmeister (2-1), Billings West.
152: 1. Drake Rhodes (3-0), Billings West; 2. Fin Nadeau (2-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3. Paolo Salminen (3-0); Billings Skyview; 4. Cache Hilliard (2-0), Great Falls; 5. Blake Jolma (1-1), Missouia Sentinel; 6. Anthony Liva (3-0), Butte.
160: 1. Hunter Meinzen (3-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 2. Noah Poe-Hatten (2-1), Kalispell Flathead; 3. AJ Lafurge (2-0), Great falls CMR; 4. Donovan Mahoney (2-0), Great Falls; 5. Cameron Savaria (3-0), Billings kyview; 6. Conner Kovick (3-0), Helena Capital.
170: 1. Thomas Klepps (1-0), Billings Senior; 2. Brendan Lockhart (2-0), Great Falls; 3. Dylan Graham (3-0), Helena Capital; 4. Chase Youso (3-0), Kalispell Flathead; 5. Kaleb McKay (2-1), Helena; 6. Isaiah Murch (1-1), Billings Senior.
182: 1. Peyton Morton (3-0), Billings Senior; 2. Liam Swanson (1-1), Great Falls; 3. Ryan Nelson (3-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4. Dilen Barrington (2-0), Billings Skyview; 5. Mason Chrisitan (2-0), Butte; 6. Kael Willis (1-1), Kalispell Glacier.
205: 1. Elijah Davis (2-0), Great Falls; 2. Noah Kovick (3-0), Helena Capital; 3. Xaden Cunningham (2-1), Belgrade; 4. Zac Crews (3-0), Missoula Sentinel; 5. Gaige Winter (2-1), Kalispell Flathead; 6. Ethan Eppard (2-1), Missoula Hellgate.
285: 1. Ethan DeRoche (2-0), Great Falls; 2. Jaydon Hoff (3-0), Billings West; 3. Zack Tierney (3-0), Butte; 4. Timber Richberg (3-0), Kalispell Flathead; 5. Rocco Beccari (2-1), Kalispell Glacier; 6. Talon Marsh (2-1), Helena Capital.
