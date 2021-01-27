High School Wrestling

Class AA rankings

Jan. 27

Teams (based on awarding points for each ranked wrestler)

1, Billings Senior 90 (5-1); 2, Kalispell Flathead 94 (6-0); 2, Great Falls 93 (5-1); 4, Billings West 93 (6-1); 5, Butte 64 (4-1); 6, Helena Capital 51 (5-1).

Individual

1031, Trey Whitlock (5-0), Butte; 2, Keyan Hernandez (7-0), Billings West; 3, Junior Madrid (5-1), Billings Senior; 4, Davin Naldrett (5-1), Kalispell Flathead; 5, Cooper Samson (3-2), Great Falls; 6, Kaleb O’Shea (4-2), Helena.

1131, Jase Van Pelt (7-0), Billings West; 2, Colton Gutenberger (5-1), Belgrade; 3, Maverick McEwen (5-0), Butte; 4, Holden Howe (3-0), Billings Senior; 5, Josh Melton (5-1), Kalispell Glacier; 6, Keagan Crosby (3-0), Missoula Sentinel.

120: 1, Teegan Vasquez (6-0), Kalispell Glacier; 2, Jaylen Vladic (6-0), Billings Senior; 3, Mason Gutenberger (5-1), Belgrade; 4, Hunter Ketchem (6-1), Billings Skyview; 5, Kyler Raiha (5-0), Butte; 6, Nathan Elmose (3-1), Helena. 

126: 1, Jesse Aarness (6-0), Billings West; 2, Logan Cole (5-1), Billings Senior; 3, Ethan Freund (5-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Keagan Gransberry (4-1), Butte; 5, Bryson Danzinger (4-1), Missoula Sentinel; 6, Aaron Liscum (2-1), Great Falls.

132: 1, Idren Peak (4-0), Billings Senior; 2, Carter Schmidt (4-1), Belgrade; 3, Israel Moreno (6-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 4, Kip Pumnea (4-1), Butte; 5, Talon Barrington (5-2), Billings Skyview; 6, Isaiah Dormady (1-1), Great Falls.

138: 1, Carson DesRosier (6-0), Helena Capital; 2, Asher Kemppaninen (5-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, RJ Lowdog (7-0), Billings West; 4, Mason Huber (1-1), Great Falls; 5, Anders Thompson (4-0), Kalispell Flathead; 6, Connor Konda (4-3), Butte.

145: 1, Avery Allen (2-0), Bozeman; 2, Cade Troupe (4-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Irish Furthmyre (5-0), Great Falls; 4, Jesse Horner (6-0), Missoula Sentinel; 5, Gavin Stodtmeister (4-3), Billings West; 6, Colton Martello (2-1), Great Falls CMR.

152: 1, Drake Rhodes (7-0), Billings West; 2, Fin Nadeau (3-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Paolo Salminen (6-1); Billings Skyview; 4, Blake Jolma (5-1), Missoula Sentinel; 5, Cache Hilliard (3-2), Great Falls 6, Anthony Liva (4-1), Butte.

160: 1, Hunter Meinzen (6-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 2, Cameron Savaria (7-0), Billings Skyview; 3, Noah Poe-Hatten (5-1), Kalispell Flathead; 4, AJ Lafurge (4-1), Great Falls CMR; 5, Donovan Mahoney (4-1), Great Falls; 6, Conner Kovick (5-1), Helena Capital.

170: 1, Thomas Klepps (3-0), Billings Senior; 2, Brendan Lockhart (5-0), Great Falls; 3, Chase Youso (6-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Justice Seamons (3-2), Helena 5, Dylan Graham (5-1), Helena Capital; 6, Isaiah Murch (2-1), Billings Senior.

182: 1, Peyton Morton (4-0), Billings Senior; 2, Liam Swanson (4-1), Great Falls; 3, Ryan Nelson (6-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Chris Garcia (4-2), Billings West; 5, Mason Chrisitan (3-1), Butte; 6, Ian Isaacson (5-1), Helena Capital.

205: 1, Elijah Davis (5-0), Great Falls; 2, Noah Kovick (6-0), Helena Capital; 3, Charlie Desmarais (4-2), Billings Senior; 4, Xaden Cunningham (4-2), Belgrade; 5, Zac Crews (5-1), Missoula Sentinel; 6, Gaige Winter (5-1),Kalispell Flathead.

285: 1, Ethan DeRoche (5-0), Great Falls; 2, Jaydon Hoff (6-1), Billings West; 3, Zack Tierney (5-0), Butte; 4, Timber Richberg (4-1), Kalispell Flathead; 5, Talon Marsh (3-1), Helena Capital; 6, Idellio Michelotti (3-1), Great Falls CMR.

