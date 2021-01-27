High School Wrestling
Class AA rankings
Jan. 27
Teams (based on awarding points for each ranked wrestler)
1, Billings Senior 90 (5-1); 2, Kalispell Flathead 94 (6-0); 2, Great Falls 93 (5-1); 4, Billings West 93 (6-1); 5, Butte 64 (4-1); 6, Helena Capital 51 (5-1).
Individual
103: 1, Trey Whitlock (5-0), Butte; 2, Keyan Hernandez (7-0), Billings West; 3, Junior Madrid (5-1), Billings Senior; 4, Davin Naldrett (5-1), Kalispell Flathead; 5, Cooper Samson (3-2), Great Falls; 6, Kaleb O’Shea (4-2), Helena.
113: 1, Jase Van Pelt (7-0), Billings West; 2, Colton Gutenberger (5-1), Belgrade; 3, Maverick McEwen (5-0), Butte; 4, Holden Howe (3-0), Billings Senior; 5, Josh Melton (5-1), Kalispell Glacier; 6, Keagan Crosby (3-0), Missoula Sentinel.
120: 1, Teegan Vasquez (6-0), Kalispell Glacier; 2, Jaylen Vladic (6-0), Billings Senior; 3, Mason Gutenberger (5-1), Belgrade; 4, Hunter Ketchem (6-1), Billings Skyview; 5, Kyler Raiha (5-0), Butte; 6, Nathan Elmose (3-1), Helena.
126: 1, Jesse Aarness (6-0), Billings West; 2, Logan Cole (5-1), Billings Senior; 3, Ethan Freund (5-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Keagan Gransberry (4-1), Butte; 5, Bryson Danzinger (4-1), Missoula Sentinel; 6, Aaron Liscum (2-1), Great Falls.
132: 1, Idren Peak (4-0), Billings Senior; 2, Carter Schmidt (4-1), Belgrade; 3, Israel Moreno (6-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 4, Kip Pumnea (4-1), Butte; 5, Talon Barrington (5-2), Billings Skyview; 6, Isaiah Dormady (1-1), Great Falls.
138: 1, Carson DesRosier (6-0), Helena Capital; 2, Asher Kemppaninen (5-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, RJ Lowdog (7-0), Billings West; 4, Mason Huber (1-1), Great Falls; 5, Anders Thompson (4-0), Kalispell Flathead; 6, Connor Konda (4-3), Butte.
145: 1, Avery Allen (2-0), Bozeman; 2, Cade Troupe (4-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Irish Furthmyre (5-0), Great Falls; 4, Jesse Horner (6-0), Missoula Sentinel; 5, Gavin Stodtmeister (4-3), Billings West; 6, Colton Martello (2-1), Great Falls CMR.
152: 1, Drake Rhodes (7-0), Billings West; 2, Fin Nadeau (3-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Paolo Salminen (6-1); Billings Skyview; 4, Blake Jolma (5-1), Missoula Sentinel; 5, Cache Hilliard (3-2), Great Falls 6, Anthony Liva (4-1), Butte.
160: 1, Hunter Meinzen (6-0), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; 2, Cameron Savaria (7-0), Billings Skyview; 3, Noah Poe-Hatten (5-1), Kalispell Flathead; 4, AJ Lafurge (4-1), Great Falls CMR; 5, Donovan Mahoney (4-1), Great Falls; 6, Conner Kovick (5-1), Helena Capital.
170: 1, Thomas Klepps (3-0), Billings Senior; 2, Brendan Lockhart (5-0), Great Falls; 3, Chase Youso (6-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Justice Seamons (3-2), Helena 5, Dylan Graham (5-1), Helena Capital; 6, Isaiah Murch (2-1), Billings Senior.
182: 1, Peyton Morton (4-0), Billings Senior; 2, Liam Swanson (4-1), Great Falls; 3, Ryan Nelson (6-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4, Chris Garcia (4-2), Billings West; 5, Mason Chrisitan (3-1), Butte; 6, Ian Isaacson (5-1), Helena Capital.
205: 1, Elijah Davis (5-0), Great Falls; 2, Noah Kovick (6-0), Helena Capital; 3, Charlie Desmarais (4-2), Billings Senior; 4, Xaden Cunningham (4-2), Belgrade; 5, Zac Crews (5-1), Missoula Sentinel; 6, Gaige Winter (5-1),Kalispell Flathead.
285: 1, Ethan DeRoche (5-0), Great Falls; 2, Jaydon Hoff (6-1), Billings West; 3, Zack Tierney (5-0), Butte; 4, Timber Richberg (4-1), Kalispell Flathead; 5, Talon Marsh (3-1), Helena Capital; 6, Idellio Michelotti (3-1), Great Falls CMR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.