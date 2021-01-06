High School Wrestling
Class AA rankings
Teams (based on awarding points for each ranked wrestler)
1. Great Falls 95, 2. Billings Senior 94, 3. Kalispell Flathead 90, 4. Billings West 82, 5. Butte 60, 6. Helena Capital 47.
Individuals
103: Daylon Forshee, Billings Senior; Trey Whitlock (1-0), Butte; Reid Whitlock, Butte; Davin Naldrett (1-0), Kalispell Flathead; Kaleb O’Shea (1-0), Helena; Wyatt McCorkle (1-0), Missoula Big Sky.
113: Hunter Ketchem, Billings Skyview; Jase Van Pelt, Billings West; Holden Howe, Billings Senior; Josh Melton (1-0), Kalispell Glacier; Colton Gutenberger, Belgrade; Dylan Kratofil (0-1), Kalispell Flathead.
120: Teegan Vasquez (1-0), Kalispell Glacier; Jaylen Vladic (1-0), Billings Senior; Kyler Raiha (1-0), Butte; Hunter Rahn, Helena Capital; Cade Gardner (0-1), Flathead; Logan Stansberry (1-0), Kalispell Flathead.
126: Jesse Aarness, Billings West; Keagan Gransbery (1-0), Butte; Aaron Liscum, Great Falls; Bryson Danzinger (1-0), Missoula Sentinel; Isaac Ayers (0-1), Missoula Big Sky; Nathan Elmose (1-0), Helena.
132: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade; Idren Peak, Billings Senior; Asher Kemppainen (1-0), Kalispell Flathead; Israel Moreno (1-0), Missoula Big Sky; Novik Thomas (0-1), Missoula Sentinel; Kip Pumnea (1-0), Butte.
138: Carson DeRosier (1-0), Helena Capital; R.J. Lowdog, Billings West; Mason Huber, Great Falls; Jackson Bakken (1-0), Missoula Sentinel; Connor Konda (1-0), Butte; James Roan, Billings Senior.
145: Avery Allen, Bozeman; Colton Martello, Great Falls CMR; Cade Troupe (1-0), Kalispell Flathead; Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls; Gavin Stodtmeister, Billings West; Jesse Horner (1-0), Missoula Sentinel.
152: Drake Rhodes, Billings West; Fin Nadeau (1-0), Kalispell Flathead; Cache Hilliard, Great Falls; Cameron Savaria, Billings Skyview; Felix Peterson, Bozeman Gallatin; Blake Jolma (1-0), Missoula Sentinel.
160: Hunter Meinzen (1-0), Missoula Big Sky; Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview; Noah Poe-Hatten (1-0), Kalispell Flathead; AJ Lafurge, Great Falls CMR; Donovan Mahoney, Great Falls; Isaiah Murch, Billings Senior.
170: Thomas Klepps, Billings Senior; Brendan Lockart, Great Falls; Dylan Graham (1-0), Helena Capital; Chase Youso (1-0), Flathead; Dominik Scown (1-0), Butte; Nathan Kojetten, Billings Skyview.
182: Peyton Morton, Billings Senior; Liam Swanson, Great Falls; Ryan Nelson (1-0), Kalispell Flathead; Kael Willis, Kalispell Glacier; Dilen Barrington, Billings Skyview; Ian Isaacson (1-0), Helena Capital.
205: Elijah Davis, Great Falls; Noah Kovick (1-0), Helena Capital; Zaybin Stewart, Kalispell Flathead; Charlie Demarais, Billings Senior; Gaige Winter (1-0), Kalispell Flathead; Xaden Cunningham, Belgrade.
285: Ethan DeRoche, Great Falls; Zac Malcom, Billings West; Camren Spencer, Bozeman; Zack Tierney (1-0), Butte; Timber Richberg (1-0), Kalispell Flathead.
