Class B-C Boys Wrestling Rankings
Class B teams: 1, Huntley Project; 2, Three Forks/Ennis; 3, Jefferson; 4, Cut Bank; 5, Whitehall; 6, Glasgow; 7, Colstrip; 8, Anaconda; 9, Plains/Hot Springs; 10, Eureka.
Class C teams: 1, Superior; 2, Chinook; 3, Fort Benton; 4, Circle; 5, Valier.
Individuals
103: Baylor Burton, Huntley Project; Brummie Boggus, Three Forks; Max Rosenthal, Florence; Quinn Rodewald, Big Sandy; Ruben Nelson, Circle; Richard Schmidt, Cut Bank
113: Brayden Linville, Three Forks; Trevor O’Hara, Fort Benton; Timothy Schmidt, Eureka; Blake Lancaster, Eureka; Aiden Walkowiak, Red Lodge; Westen Lindeen, Huntley Project
120: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Logan VanDyke, Conrad; Cole Rogers, Three Forks; Mathias Hogue, Three Forks; Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson; Payne Reilly, Forsyth
126: Nate Blodnick, Anaconda; Navarjo Escarcega, Poplar; Decker Milender, Superior; Dayton Brown, Jefferson; Tucker Miller, Baker; Jacob Schulze, Plains/Hot Springs
132: Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; Riley Davis, Baker; Chase Kirkland, Three Forks; Drew Carey, Plains/Hot Springs; Derek Lachenmeier, Huntley Project; Nathan Gunderson, Choteau
138: Levi Wagner, Three Forks; Alex Wahl, Cut Bank; Khye Gamas, Glasgow; Ty Borge, Colstrip; Laynce Carter, Fairfield; John Waterbury, Plains/Hot Springs
145: Kanon Branch, Cut Bank; Tyler Niles, Shepherd; Griffin Hunt, Townsend; Lane Snider, Chinook; William Kirkland, Glasgow; Tucker Kaczmarek, Huntley Project
152: Adyn Meinzen, Florence; Dylan Kamps, Three Forks; Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda; Brodie Ober, Great Falls Central; Jace Oxarart, Jefferson; Zach Cox, Colstrip
160: Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project; Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Jaron Taylor, Circle; John Armstrong, Jefferson; Percy Bechtold, Choteau; Michael Reiff, Whitehall
170: Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project; Canyon Sargent, St. Ignatius; Max Hannum, Thompson Falls; McCoy Banner, Fairfield; Mason Donaldson, Glasgow; Trevin Bradley, Colstrip
182: Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Camryn Mears, Malta; Brady Armstrong, Jefferson; Connor Sawyer, Anaconda; Walker Spurlock, Townsend
205: Spencer Gibbs, Malta; Jayden Sullivan, Jefferson; Jaxon Green, Superior; Spender Higereda, Huntley Project; Jacob Hjartarson, Cut Bank; Colyn Johnson, Eureka
285: Leo Scafani, Whitehall; Chandon Vulles, Superior; Riley Hume, Eureka; Gunnar Oblander, Huntley Project; Ethan Sullivan, Cut Bank; Julian Stewart, Townsend
