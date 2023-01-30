agate Scoreboard: Class B-C boys wrestling rankings Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class B-C boys wrestling rankingsClass B teams: 1, Huntley Project; 2, Three Forks; 3, Jefferson; 4, Cut Bank; 5, Glasgow; 6, Colstrip; 7, Whitehall; 8, Florence-Carlton; 9, Plains-Hot Springs; 10, Conrad.Class C teams: 1, Superior; 2, Fort Benton; 3, Chinook; 4, Circle; 5, Cascade. 103: Baylor Burton, HP; Quinn Rodewald, BS; Cody Kuka, Gla; Richard Schmidt, CB; Colin Hickman, Eur; Max Rosenthal, Flo.113: Brayden Linville, TFork; Blaine Van Dyke, Con; Trevor O’Hara, Ftb; Timothy Schmidt, Eur; Westen Lindeen, HP; Kade Smith, Shp.120: Gavin Nedens, HP; Cole Rogers TFork; Payne Reilly, For; Dylan Mikesell, Jeff; Bradin Murphy, CB; Micah Acker, Sup.126: Nate Blodnick, Ana; Navarjo Escarcega, Pop; Mathias Hogue, TFork; Derek Lachenmeier, HP; Logan VanDyke, Con; Decker Milender, Sup.132: Cooper Lane, HP; Ty Borge, Cols; Riley Davis, Bak; Chase Kirkland, TFork; John Waterbury, Pla; Drew Carey, Pla. 138: Levi Wagner, TFork; Alex Wahl, CB; Khye Gamas, Gla; Hayden Ramaeker, HP; Layne Carter, Ff; Dane Hoover, Whl.145: Dylan Kamps, TFork; Kanon Branch, CB; Tyler Niles, Shp; Jace Oxarart, Jeff; William Kirkland, Gla; Lane Snider, Chi152: John Armstrong, Jeff; Adyn Meinen, Flo; Zach Cox, Cols; Tommy Sawyer, Ana; Grady Schmidt, HP; Brodie Ober, GFC.160: Wylee Lindeen, HP; Eli Ratliff, TFalls; Jaron Taylor, Cir; Ian Willoughby, Cols; Percy Bechtold, Chot; Chris Graham, Con.170: Garrett Sholley, HP; Miles Hoerauf, Whl; Canyon Sargent, StI; Max Hannum, TFalls; McCoy Banner, Ff; Mason Donaldson, Gla.182: Tyler Schoen, Chi; Brady Armstrong, Jeff; Camryn Mears, Mal; Dallas Blair, Flo; Dale Relyea, Bf; Nathan Durnhm, FtB.205: Connor Sawyer, Ana; Leo Scafani, Whl; Spencer Gibbs, Mal; Colyn Johnson, Eur; Jayden Sullivan, Jeff; Jacob Hjartarson, CB.285: Chandon Vulles, Sup; Ethan Sullivan, CB; Mo Fast, Gla; Damian Ort, Ftb; Aiden Miller, Ana; Gunnar Oblander, HP. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Prep-sports Montana Boys Wrestling Montana High School Wrestling Montana Prep Wrestling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 'Stay hungry': Unbeaten Wolf Point boys pull together and sprint to best start in 12 years Pitching to win: Bozeman High freshman girl aims to make Legion baseball team Montana Grizzlies salvage season with win at Portland State after heart-to-heart talk Perfection: Helena Capital's Talon Marsh completes undefeated crosstown career as Bruins beat Bengals Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five
